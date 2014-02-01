Cleveland Kidnapper Ariel Castro's Nephew Charged With Child Porn

Mugshot Jeremi J. Alicea

The nephew of Ariel Castro, the Cleveland man who kidnapped three young women and held them in his house for about a decade, has been charged with 22 counts related to child pornography, according to WKYC.

Jeremi J. Alicea, 26, has been charged with 21 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and one count of possessing a criminal tool.

The charges span a period of time from September to October.

The investigation was not related to Castro, who killed himself in his jail cell in September after pleading guilty to charges including kidnapping and rape. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

During his sentencing hearing, Castro insisted that he’s “sick” and suffered from an “addiction” that he could not control. The three women he kidnapped escaped his house last year.

