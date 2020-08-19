12 castles you can rent with your friends for less than $50 a night

Marc/Airbnb Castles are available for rent on Airbnb and Vrbo.

Rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo offer up stays in everything from cabins to castles.

Many of the castles are surprisingly affordable, especially if you bring a large group of friends.

You can stay in medieval castles in Ireland, England, Belgium, and Spain through Vrbo and Airbnb.

There’s even a French castle available for stays that will only cost you $US7.91 per night on Vrbo if you come with a group of 12.

You can rent a 13th-century castle located on a lake in Ireland.

Annemarie/HomeAway The castle was built in the 13th century.

This manor is surrounded by seven acres of wooded parkland in Galway, Ireland. It sleeps 12, comes with access to the lake by boat, and it’s decorated with tapestries of ancient kings and knights.

The base cost for the castle is $US246 a night at the time of writing, which is just $US20.50 a night when divided between 12 people. The listing requires a minimum four-night stay to reserve the castle.

See the Vrbo listing here.

This French castle can sleep up to 15 people.

HomeAway The castle has a pool on the property.

Located in a park near the sea, this castle in Lannion, France, offers guests views of greenery and the ocean. It has seven bedrooms and a lounge room, as well as a pool on the property.

The castle costs $US28.53 per night if you split it between 15 guests at the time of writing. A minimum three-night stay is required.

See the Vrbo listing here.

You could pay just $US19 a night to stay in this authentic French castle.

François/Airbnb The property features a tennis court.

The wing of the castle in Mortagne-au-Perche, Normandy, France, that’s available for rent has enough room for more than 16 people. It has a game room, a projector for watching movies, and a tennis court on the property.

The base cost of the home is $US284 a night when you stay for a week at the time of writing, which is just $US19 a day for each guest if you bring 15 of your friends.

See the Airbnb listing here.

A former church in Canada has been transformed into a rentable castle.

Art/Airbnb A church has been transformed into a castle.

The original church was built 100 years ago, and it now serves as a luxury getaway for up to 12 people. It sits near a beach in Ontario, Canada, and comes with amenities like a pool table and a foosball.

The house costs $US22.25 a night split between 12 people at the time of writing.

See the Airbnb listing here.

This English castle features a “Rapunzel tower.”

Adrian and Claire/Airbnb A reservation gives guests exclusive access to the whole property.

This castle in West Ashton, England, features a mix of medieval architecture and modern furniture. A reservation grants you exclusive access to the castle, grounds, and additional housing in a smaller residence on the property.

The hosts recommend the property for medieval-themed getaways. A party of 12 would only pay $US40 a night each for the castle at the time of writing.

See the Airbnb listing here.

This Spanish castle sits on a tree-covered hill.

Located in Llaés, Girona, Spain, this castle retains its medieval charm, featuring a pulley system that lifts luggage for guests. The house can sleep more than 16 guests, so it can accommodate large parties.

The castle costs $US35.69 a night between 16 guests at the time of writing.

See the Airbnb listing here.

You can stay in an Italian castle with a private pool.

HomeAway The castle features a private pool.

Built in the 19th century, the Castello Claves is located in Sicily, Italy. It has a private pool, as well as views of both the sea and mountains.

The house sleeps 10, and guests would pay $US49 each per night if you brought a full group at the time of writing. The hosts require a minimum stay of three nights, according to Vrbo.

You can see the Vrbo listing here.

A party of 12 would pay $US7.91 a night for this cottage within a French castle.

HomeAway A castle in France has a built-in cottage in a tower.

The castle of Montmelas, located in France, has a three-bedroom cottage within one of its towers that can sleep up to 12 guests. The castle is in a private park, with a town nearby.

The cottage costs $US95 a night at the time of writing, so it would be less than $US100 a night even if you used it for a solo getaway.

See the Vrbo listing here.

This house located on castle grounds sleeps 10 and has a private garden.

Pierre/Airbnb The home is on the grounds of a castle.

Although the castle itself isn’t available for rent, the house on its property in Normandy, France, has been fully restored. The modern interior sits in the countryside, and it features multiple soaking tubs and walk-in showers.

The home costs $US18 a night for 10 guests at the time of writing.

See the Airbnb listing here.

24 guests can sleep comfortably in this French castle.

HomeAway You can split the cost of the castle with 24 others.

Both the bedrooms and bathrooms of this castle in Mussy-sur-Seine, France, were remodeled in 2010, so all guests will be comfortable. The castle also features a pool, according to the Airbnb listing.

Parties of 24 will each pay $US23.75 a night. The property requires a minimum stay of two nights.

See the Vrbo listing here.

This Belgian tower castle was built in the 18th century.

Déborah/Airbnb This Belgian castle only has one bathroom.

This castle in Durbuy, Belgium, still has a medieval look on the outside, but the interior has been restored, offering modern appeal.

The castle costs $US29.21 per night split between 14 guests at the time of writing. However, it only has one bathroom, which might be a challenge if you fill the home.

See the Airbnb listing here.

The west wing of this French castle is available for rent.

HomeAway The apartment sleeps 10.

Located in Morlaix, France, the Nec Hoat Castle sits on almost 18 acres worth of private park. The west wing apartment can sleep 10, and guests will have access to the castle’s greenhouse, according to Vrbo.

The castle costs $US142 per night at the time of writing, which is just $US14.20 per night split between 10 guests.

See the Vrbo listing here.

