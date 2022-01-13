A Medieval-inspired castle that has a hidden underground grotto with a jacuzzi and a dungeon is on sale for $2.3 million

- A Medieval-inspired castle completed in 1990 is on sale for $2.3 million in Rochester, Michigan.
- LeBlanc Castle has 26 rooms and includes a moat and drawbridge, and hidden passageways.
- Nick Asplund, a representative for Lux Partners Global, told Insider: “The surprises are endless.”
A Medieval-inspired castle built between the mid-1980s and 1990 in Rochester, Michigan, is on sale for $3.2 million.
Source: Lux Partners Global
Nick Asplund, a representative for Lux Partners Global real estate agency, told Insider you need to pass two gates, watchtowers, a moat, drawbridge, and portcullis to enter.
According to the property’s listing, LeBlanc Castle, originally built by James LeBlanc, is a 26-roomed house that sits on 6 acres of land behind the gated community of Deer Creek Estates.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
Once inside, the 10,790-square-foot property nods to its Middle Age Scottish baronial theme with a suit of armor by the door.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
It has five levels, six outdoor balconies, four bedroom suites, and seven bathrooms. It also has a Tudor-style pub, wine cellar, fitness room, library, and home theatre.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
LeBlanc Castle also has a lot of secret spaces within its walls. There is a secret dungeon, an underground grotto with a jacuzzi, and a tower with a 50-foot (15.24m) spiral staircase.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
Asplund told Insider: “The surprises are endless, it must truly be seen to be believed.”
The property description says “although the castle remains authentic to this period design — it is constructed completely of modern materials.”
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
The description also adds that none of the work was done for a fixed cost. The craftsmen who built the property in the mid-1980s were allowed to take as much time as needed —no expense spared.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
One of the castle’s most unique aspects is its two secret rooms, as well as this passageway hidden between the walls.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
The castle also boasts “architectural antiques from around the world,” as well as specially commissioned pieces.
Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global
Regarding the “no-expense-spared” approach the original builder had, Asplund said: “The build quality and cost is unmatched and couldn’t be done today for under $15 million.”
Asplund said that the castle has received a lot of interest since it was listed in September. It is currently only being shown to pre-qualified buyers, who have proved they are able to afford the castle’s listed price.