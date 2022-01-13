A Medieval-inspired castle that has a hidden underground grotto with a jacuzzi and a dungeon is on sale for $2.3 million

A Medieval-inspired castle built between the mid-1980s and 1990 in Rochester, Michigan, is on sale for $3.2 million. An exterior view of LeBlanc Castle in Rochester, Michigan, built in 1990. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Lux Partners Global

Nick Asplund, a representative for Lux Partners Global real estate agency, told Insider you need to pass two gates, watchtowers, a moat, drawbridge, and portcullis to enter. A functional portcullis located at the entrance of LeBlanc Castle in Rochester, Michigan. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

According to the property’s listing, LeBlanc Castle, originally built by James LeBlanc, is a 26-roomed house that sits on 6 acres of land behind the gated community of Deer Creek Estates. The exterior of LeBlanc Castle in Rochester, Michigan, a Medieval-inspired castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

Once inside, the 10,790-square-foot property nods to its Middle Age Scottish baronial theme with a suit of armor by the door. A suit of armor by the front door of LeBlanc Castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

It has five levels, six outdoor balconies, four bedroom suites, and seven bathrooms. It also has a Tudor-style pub, wine cellar, fitness room, library, and home theatre. A view of the stairs and chandelier on the first floor of LeBlanc Castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

LeBlanc Castle also has a lot of secret spaces within its walls. There is a secret dungeon, an underground grotto with a jacuzzi, and a tower with a 50-foot (15.24m) spiral staircase. A four-poster bed with red detailing located in one of the bedrooms at LeBlanc Castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

Asplund told Insider: “The surprises are endless, it must truly be seen to be believed.” Another bedroom in LeBlanc Castle, which is inspired by Middle Age Scottish baronial style. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

The property description says “although the castle remains authentic to this period design — it is constructed completely of modern materials.” Arched windows in one of five full bathrooms in LeBlanc Castle, Michigan. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

The description also adds that none of the work was done for a fixed cost. The craftsmen who built the property in the mid-1980s were allowed to take as much time as needed —no expense spared. Another bathroom with an octagonal bathtub in LeBlanc Castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

One of the castle’s most unique aspects is its two secret rooms, as well as this passageway hidden between the walls. A secret passageway, which is one of many hidden details in LeBlanc Castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

The castle also boasts “architectural antiques from around the world,” as well as specially commissioned pieces. A network of underground passageways in the basement at LeBlanc Castle. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global Source: Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global

Regarding the “no-expense-spared” approach the original builder had, Asplund said: “The build quality and cost is unmatched and couldn’t be done today for under $15 million.” A personalized bar featuring the name of James LeBlanc, the man who had the castle built. Courtesy of Nick Asplund, Lux Partners Global