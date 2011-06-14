HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Medieval Castle In Greenwich For $17 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Travel back to the medieval times in this $16.9 million castle set on more than 12 acres of rolling hills in Greenwich, Conn.The English manor style home was built in 1989, and has since been “painstakingly renovated,” according to the listing on Sotheby’s.



And the castle is packed full of amazing amenities, like eight fireplaces, a seven-car garage, a library, a Snaidero gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a romantic master suite, tennis courts, and a heated pool.

