HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy This Medieval Castle In Greenwich For $17 Million

Leah Goldman
Travel back to the medieval times in this $16.9 million castle set on more than 12 acres of rolling hills in Greenwich, Conn.The English manor style home was built in 1989, and has since been “painstakingly renovated,” according to the listing on Sotheby’s.

And the castle is packed full of amazing amenities, like eight fireplaces, a seven-car garage, a library, a Snaidero gourmet kitchen, a wine cellar, a romantic master suite, tennis courts, and a heated pool.

The English manor has seven bedrooms

And it's on 12+ acres of land

Impressive wood paneling on the floors

The beautiful wide open staircase

Huge windows to let the sun in

High vaulted ceilings in the living room

A gourmet kitchen

A cozy room with a fireplace

Here's the elegant dining room

Another seating area, with another fireplace

One of the bedrooms

Another bedroom; there are seven

The back porch area

And the tennis courts

A view of the beautiful landscaping

But the market in Greenwich, isn't so hot

