19 Castle Homes You Can Actually Buy

Courtesy of Estately Remind you of anything? This home has finishes that are similar to the Palace of Versailles.

Ever wanted to live like royalty?

Well, turns out you can — for a price.

Our friends at property search site Estately.com, rounded up some of the best castle-like homes in the US.

Complete with secret wine cellars, custom indoor lap pools, rose gardens, multi-floor libraries, and stone walls, these 19 castle homes are available for purchase right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.