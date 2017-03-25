The trailer for Netflix's new JonBenet Ramsey documentary is extremely creepy

To say the new Netflix documentary “Casting JonBenet” is different would be an understatement.

After seeing it at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, we can tell you that it’s a powerful movie that focuses on the 20-year mystery of who killed 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, but through a different means of storytelling.

Director Kitty Green uses real neighbours and actors who live in the area of Colorado where the Ramseys lived to reenact events that happened leading up to, during, and after JonBenet’s death.

At times funny or creepy, but always powerful and striking, it’s a movie-watching experience you don’t often get.

Here’s the trailer for “Casting JonBenet.” The movie will be available on Netflix April 28.

