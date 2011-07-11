Spanish Community Finds It Has Double The Debt It Predicted

Was the previous administration as delusional as Don Quixote?

Photo: Lourdes Cardinal on Wikimedia Commons

The president of the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha announced today that the region’s deficit amount to 4% of its GDP, instead of the 1.3% predicted for the year.This announcement comes as a thinly veiled jab at Spain’s socialist party (PSOE), which lost control of the community in May’s elections and will likely take a beating in the upcoming national elections.



Maria Dolores de Cospedal, the region’s president and the secretary general of the national opposition party, PP, called the situation “extremely grave.”

“The deficit is a lot [larger] than they told us it was, and a lot means a lot,” she told reporters. Her government has spent the last few months analysing the community’s accounts.

Cospedal used this data to defend her administration’s plans to reduce the salaries of high-ranking goverment officials by 60%, in addition to other pay and spending cuts.

