A Never-Used $213 Million Spanish 'Ghost Airport' Is Having Its Runway Ripped Out

Photo: Google Maps

Castellon Airport, the $213-million airport that has never been used since opening almost a year ago, will have its never-used runway dug up, the Telegraph reports.The doomed airport had failed to attain a licence for flights since it was completed in March 2011 — despite the fact that 30 million euros ($40 million) had already been spent on publicity.



The runways are being widened to meet regulations, El Pais reports. The president of the airport, Carlos Fabra, admitted today the miscalculation in the design had ben known since 2006.

