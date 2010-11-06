Conservative Italian Mayor Goes Crazy, Banning Miniskirts, Sunbathing And Football

Photo: Michael Mulvey via Flickr

It’s going to be a strict summer in Castellammare di Stabia this year. The mayor of the southern Italian seaside town recently ordered police to fine women anywhere from $35 to $710 for wearing short miniskirts or clothing that is too revealing, according to the BBC.Mayor Luigi Bobbio says the rigid dress code, which also applies to low-slung jeans and plunging necklines, is meant to target people who are “rowdy, unruly, or simply badly behaved.”



Other offenses that will incur fines include sunbathing, swearing in the streets, lounging on benches, walking dogs on leashes longer than two meters, and playing football in public places.

Bobbio’s laundry list of restrictions, which he has enacted to restore “urban decorum,” can be traced back to a 2008 law passed by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi that gave mayors the power to enact ordinances regarding “all that which could affect public order and security.” It was seen as a measure to compensate mayors for restricting their income, according to The Guardian.

It’s a strange consequence to come from a prime minister known for licentious behaviour. Most recently, the Italian leader has been linked to a scandal involving a 17-year-old belly dancer whom Berlusconi allegedly paid to get out of prison.

