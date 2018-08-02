THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Twilight’ 13 years later

Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) has worked on indie films and big-budget ones.

Stewart was the centerpiece of the “Twilight” series as the withdrawn and awkward Bella Swan.

When the franchise reached its end, Stewart returned to the independent-film scene, earning acclaim for her roles in dramas such as “Camp X-Ray” (2014), “Still Alice” (2014), and “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015).

Stewart starred in the box-office hit “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), appeared in the sci-fi action film “Underwater” (2020), and took a notable turn in the holiday movie “Happiest Season” (2020).

Recently, she played the charismatic Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer” (2021).