THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Twilight’ 13 years later

- The teen vampire movie “Twilight” made its debut in November 2008.
- Since then, lead actors like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred in big-budget films.
- Anna Kendrick and Billy Burke have continued acting while pursuing careers in music.
When the franchise reached its end, Stewart returned to the independent-film scene, earning acclaim for her roles in dramas such as “Camp X-Ray” (2014), “Still Alice” (2014), and “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015).
Stewart starred in the box-office hit “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), appeared in the sci-fi action film “Underwater” (2020), and took a notable turn in the holiday movie “Happiest Season” (2020).
Recently, she played the charismatic Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer” (2021).
In between filming the “Twilight” movies, he starred in several romantic dramas like “Remember Me” (2010) and “Water for Elephants” (2011).
Pattinson has continued working in dramas such as “Good Time” (2017) and “Damsel” (2018). In 2020, he appeared in “The Devil All the Time” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”
He’s also set to play Batman in the next DC Comics film, which is in post-production.
In the same year “Twilight” was released, Kendrick filmed “Up in the Air” (2009) opposite George Clooney, propelling her into the spotlight.
In addition to starring in all of the “Pitch Perfect” films, she’s played a variety of high-profile roles in everything from dramas like “End of Watch” (2012) to comedies like “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016) to musicals like “Into the Woods” (2014).
Recently, Kendrick starred in “A Simple Favor” (2018) alongside Blake Lively, on HBO’s “Love Life,” and in the sci-fi drama “Stowaway” (2021).
After trying out the action genre on the big screen with films like “Abduction” (2011) and “Tracers” (2015), Lautner has had success with TV shows like the comedy “Cuckoo.”
He even earned a choice scene-stealer nomination at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards for his role as Dr. Cascade on the Fox horror show “Scream Queens.”
The actor is slated to star in the football flick “Home Team,” which is based on New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton’s life.
Aside from tackling a few roles in independent films, Greene has found her footing mostly doing voice-over work in various video games like “Batman: Arkham Knight” and “Batgirl: A Matter of Family.”
She briefly had a recurring role on ABC’s “Pan Am” until it was canceled after a single season. Recently, Greene was also in “Christmas on My Mind” (2019), “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” (2020), and “Aftermath” (2021).
Greene has several projects in the works.
Outside of appearing in the action blockbuster “Empire State” (2013) with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reed has been more absent from Hollywood than the majority of the “Twilight” alumni.
She most recently had a recurring role on the Fox supernatural television series “Sleepy Hollow” and on the Netflix show “V-Wars.”
He then starred in the action film “Extraction” (2015) with Bruce Willis and a mummy adventure titled “Guardians of the Tomb” (2018) opposite Kelsey Grammer.
Recently, he appeared in the movies “Speed Kills” (2018) with John Travolta and “What Men Want” (2019) and has been playing agent Kenny Crosby on CBS’ “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”
He’s set to play Lieutenant Frank Ross in “Come Out Fighting,” which is in post-production.
After his turn as Sokka in the live-action version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (2010), Rathbone has acted in a variety of films and on several television shows, including the MTV drama “Finding Carter” and the TNT action series “The Last Ship.”
Recently, he’s appeared in the horror-thriller “Do Not Reply” (2019), the drama “Dreaming Grand Avenue” (2020), and the romance “Until We Meet Again” (2020).
Rathbone is set to appear in the projects “Mixtape” and “Zero Road,” both of which are in post-production.
Since the franchise ended, Facinelli has done a mixture of films and TV shows, with his most notable including Netflix’s “Nurse Jackie,” NBC’s “American Odyssey,” The CW’s “Supergirl,” and CBS’ “S.W.A.T.”
Recently, he has appeared in “The Vanished” (2020) and “The Ravine” (2021), and he has a number of films in pre-production.
Since then, he has continued acting in major motion pictures like “Lights Out” (2016) and “Breaking In” (2018), as well as on series like CBS’ “Zoo,” TNT’s “Major Crimes,” Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and Netflix’s “Maid.”
He also writes music.