THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Twilight’ 13 years later

Meghan Cook
Twilight then and now
The ‘Twilight’ cast has been pretty busy over the past few years. Summit Entertainment,Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images
  • The teen vampire movie “Twilight” made its debut in November 2008.
  • Since then, lead actors like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson starred in big-budget films.
  • Anna Kendrick and Billy Burke have continued acting while pursuing careers in music. 
Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) has worked on indie films and big-budget ones.
Kristen stewart then and now
Kristen Stewart is still acting. Carlos Alvarez/Anthony Ghnassia/Getty
Stewart was the centerpiece of the “Twilight” series as the withdrawn and awkward Bella Swan.

When the franchise reached its end, Stewart returned to the independent-film scene, earning acclaim for her roles in dramas such as “Camp X-Ray” (2014), “Still Alice” (2014), and “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2015).

Stewart starred in the box-office hit “Charlie’s Angels” (2019), appeared in the sci-fi action film “Underwater” (2020), and took a notable turn in the holiday movie “Happiest Season” (2020).

Recently, she played the charismatic Princess Diana in the movie “Spencer” (2021).

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) is a prominent dramatic actor.
Robert pattinson before after
Robert Pattinson has been in multiple romantic dramas since. Peter Kramer/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Pattinson drew attention for playing Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), but it was his role as the sparkling vampire Edward Cullen that made millions swoon.

In between filming the “Twilight” movies, he starred in several romantic dramas like “Remember Me” (2010) and “Water for Elephants” (2011).

Pattinson has continued working in dramas such as “Good Time” (2017) and “Damsel” (2018). In 2020, he appeared in “The Devil All the Time” and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet.”

He’s also set to play Batman in the next DC Comics film, which is in post-production.

Anna Kendrick (Jessica) is at the height of her career.
Anna kendrick twilight then now
Anna Kendrick was in ‘Pitch Perfect.’ Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison/Getty
Kendrick only had a supporting role in the series as Bella’s classmate Jessica, but she has gone on to have one of the most impressive filmographies of the entire cast.

In the same year “Twilight” was released, Kendrick filmed “Up in the Air” (2009) opposite George Clooney, propelling her into the spotlight.

In addition to starring in all of the “Pitch Perfect” films, she’s played a variety of high-profile roles in everything from dramas like “End of Watch” (2012) to comedies like “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates” (2016) to musicals like “Into the Woods” (2014).

Recently, Kendrick starred in “A Simple Favor” (2018) alongside Blake Lively, on HBO’s “Love Life,” and in the sci-fi drama “Stowaway” (2021).

 

Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black) has focused on television.
Taylor lautner twilight then and now
Taylor Lautner has appeared on a few TV series. Carlos Alvarez/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Once known for his role in “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” (2005), Lautner portrayed werewolf and love interest Jacob Black in the “Twilight” series. 

After trying out the action genre on the big screen with films like “Abduction” (2011) and “Tracers” (2015), Lautner has had success with TV shows like the comedy “Cuckoo.”

He even earned a choice scene-stealer nomination at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards for his role as Dr. Cascade on the Fox horror show “Scream Queens.”

The actor is slated to star in the football flick “Home Team,” which is based on New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton’s life.

Ashley Greene (Alice) has done a lot of voice-over work.
Ashley greene twilight then and now
Ashley Greene has done voice-over work for video games. Vince Bucci/Theo Wargo/Getty
Greene was a much-loved cast member as the charismatic vampire Alice in “Twilight.”

Aside from tackling a few roles in independent films, Greene has found her footing mostly doing voice-over work in various video games like “Batman: Arkham Knight” and “Batgirl: A Matter of Family.”

She briefly had a recurring role on ABC’s “Pan Am” until it was canceled after a single season. Recently, Greene was also in “Christmas on My Mind” (2019),  “Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story” (2020), and “Aftermath” (2021). 

Greene has several projects in the works.

Nikki Reed (Rosalie) has worked on a few projects.
Nikki reed twilight then and now
Nikki Reed has been on a major TV show since. Carlos Alvarez/Jesse Grant/Getty
Reed played Rosalie, a beautiful vampire who intimidated Bella before they became closer.

Outside of appearing in the action blockbuster “Empire State” (2013) with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reed has been more absent from Hollywood than the majority of the “Twilight” alumni.

She most recently had a recurring role on the Fox supernatural television series “Sleepy Hollow” and on the Netflix show “V-Wars.” 

 

Kellan Lutz (Emmett) is an action star.
Kellan lutz twilight then now
Kellan Lutz has been in a few movies since the ‘Twilight’ saga. Kevin Winter/Frazer Harrison/Getty
Following his performance as the super-strong vampire Emmett in “Twilight,” Lutz had a recurring role on Lisa Kudrow’s HBO comedy “The Comeback.”

He then starred in the action film “Extraction” (2015) with Bruce Willis and a mummy adventure titled “Guardians of the Tomb” (2018) opposite Kelsey Grammer.

Recently, he appeared in the movies “Speed Kills” (2018) with John Travolta and “What Men Want” (2019) and has been playing agent Kenny Crosby on CBS’ “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted.”

He’s set to play Lieutenant Frank Ross in “Come Out Fighting,” which is in post-production.

Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) has juggled many roles.
Jasper rathbone then and now twiligt
Jackson Rathbone has also been on TV. Kevin Winter/Tommaso Boddi/Getty
Rathbone played Jaspar, Alice’s romantic interest and Edward’s brother in “Twilight.”

After his turn as Sokka in the live-action version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” (2010), Rathbone has acted in a variety of films and on several television shows, including the MTV drama “Finding Carter” and the TNT action series “The Last Ship.”

Recently, he’s appeared in the horror-thriller “Do Not Reply” (2019), the drama “Dreaming Grand Avenue” (2020), and the romance “Until We Meet Again” (2020).

Rathbone is set to appear in the projects “Mixtape” and “Zero Road,” both of which are in post-production.

Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle) returned to his television roots.
Carlisle twilight then and now
Peter Facinelli has been on a wide variety of shows since appearing in ‘Twilight.’ Kevin Winter/Jon Kopaloff /Getty
Prior to playing the head of the Cullen clan in “Twilight,” Facinelli was well-known for his roles on TV series such as Fox’s “Fastlane,” HBO’s “Six Feet Under,” and FX’s “Damages.”

Since the franchise ended, Facinelli has done a mixture of films and TV shows, with his most notable including Netflix’s “Nurse Jackie,” NBC’s “American Odyssey,” The CW’s “Supergirl,” and CBS’ “S.W.A.T.”

Recently, he has appeared in “The Vanished” (2020) and “The Ravine” (2021), and he has a number of films in pre-production.

Billy Burke (Charlie Swan) is a musician and actor.
Charlie swan then and now twilighy
Billy Burke writes music. Mike Coppola/Leon Bennett/Getty
Burke added comedic levity to the more intense scenes in the “Twilight” series as Bella’s father Charlie.

Since then, he has continued acting in major motion pictures like “Lights Out” (2016) and “Breaking In” (2018), as well as on series like CBS’ “Zoo,” TNT’s “Major Crimes,” Fox’s “9-1-1: Lone Star,” and Netflix’s “Maid.”

He also writes music.

