The cast of 'The Hateful Eight' tries to figure out who leaked the script on Jimmy Kimmel

Some of the cast of “The Hateful Eight” and its writer-director Quentin Tarantino went on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night, and Kimmel couldn’t help but bring up the thing that almost derailed the entire movie from happening.

While Tarantino was writing the script, he passed a draft to some close friends, and somehow it got leaked online. Gawker put up the complete draft and Tarantino sued the site, also vowing not to make the movie.

Thankfully, the eighth movie by the Oscar winner was made. But Kimmel wanted answers.

When some of the cast came out to join Tarantino, Kimmel asked the three people who were reported to have had the script at the time:

Michael Madsen, who told a story of how he found out about the leak while riding an elevator and being mad at Tarantino because he was quoted as saying, “Well, I know Tim [Roth] would never leak it.”

Legendary actor Bruce Dern, who said he was hard of hearing and couldn’t catch Kimmel’s question.

And Roth, who (jokingly) took blame for the whole thing.

We likely won’t ever know who really did it. But it’s nice to know the internet didn’t ruin a Tarantino film from getting made.

Watch the full interrogation by Kimmel:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.