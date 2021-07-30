How the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ compares to the real-life historical figures

Caroline Praderio contributed to an earlier version of this post.

Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in the early days of her reign. Claire Foy won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Netflix Claire Foy auditioned for the role while she was six months pregnant, wearing a tiara, gloves, and gown

Here’s what the Queen really looked like at her coronation in 1953. She was 25 years old. Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth in 1953, directly following her father’s death. AP Queen Elizabeth II had a ground-breaking coronation, as it was the first ever to be televised. According to the Royal Family’s official website, the historical event was watched by 27 million people in the UK alone

Olivia Colman later took over the lead role. Olivia Colman will star as Queen Elizabeth II on seasons three and four of ‘The Crown.’ Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix Netflix unveiled its first look at the older Queen in July 2018. “I’m so thrilled to be part of ‘The Crown,'” Colman wrote in a statement. “I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius. She’s an incredibly hard act to follow.”

Elizabeth was a mother of four and a global icon by the mid ’60s. Queen Elizabeth II in Germany after a 1965 State Reception. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Elizabeth gave birth to her fourth and youngest child, Prince Edward, in 1964. Her role on the world stage continued to grow throughout the ’60s. She established her “walkabout” tradition, something like an informal meet-and-greet, during a trip to New Zealand in 1970. According to “Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family: A Glorious Illustrated History,” it has allowed her to establish a closer connection to thousands of subjects and “signaled a radical break with centuries of tradition.”

In July 2021, Netflix shared the first photo of Imelda Staunton as the Queen for seasons five and six. You may recognize her from ‘Harry Potter.’ Netflix Staunton was announced as the final Queen Elizabeth II in January 2020, back when it was thought that there wouldn’t be a season six — this was later changed “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honored to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking ‘The Crown’ to its conclusion,” Staunton told The Hollywood Reporter. In July 2021, Netflix released its first look at Staunton as the British monarch.

Here’s the real Queen in July 1997. The show is set to portray her up until the early 2000s. The Queen In Derbyshire, July 18, 1997. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images Season five of “The Crown” will be released on Netflix in 2022, according to Deadline.

This is what Prince Philip looked like after the official announcement of his engagement to Elizabeth in 1947. He was known as Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten before their wedding. Popperfoto/Getty Images November 20, 2020, marked the 73rd wedding anniversary of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, now the longest-reigning monarch alive

Tobias Menzies plays an older Prince Philip. You might recognize Tobias Menzies as Edmure Tully from ‘Game of Thrones.’ Des Willie/Netflix “I’m thrilled to be joining the new cast of ‘The Crown’ and to be working with Olivia Colman again,” Menzies wrote in a statement . “I look forward to becoming her ‘liege man of life and limb.'” Jonathan Pryce will take over in season five.

Philip continued to stand by Elizabeth’s side, executing royal duties throughout the ’70s. Prince Philip in Poole, Dorset, on June 8, 1972. Ray Bellisario/Popperfoto/Getty Images Philip was awarded the Order of the Merit by the Queen in 1968, a highly exclusive honor that recognizes “great achievement in the fields of the arts, learning, literature and science.” He died in April 2021 at age 99.

Vanessa Kirby was the first to portray Princess Margaret, the Queen’s younger sister. Vanessa Kirby has also appeared in ‘Jupiter Ascending’ and ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’ Robert Viglasky/Netflix On the first two seasons of “The Crown,” Margaret is portrayed as a vivacious, intelligent, yet somewhat rebellious young adult.

Here’s a young Margaret in 1951, four months ahead of her 21st birthday. Margaret is pictured attending the premiere of the film ‘Captain Horatio Hornblower.’ Ron Burton/Keystone/Getty Images She was Queen Elizabeth II’s only sibling.

Helena Bonham Carter took over the role as Princess Margaret on season three. Helena Bonham Carter won an Oscar for playing the Queen Mother in ‘The King’s Speech.’ Des Willie/Netflix Princess Margaret still remains one of the most stylish royals in history, and the image captures the new decade : Bonham Carter is wearing a winged eyeliner, a make-up trend that became popular throughout the ’60s, which is very different from how Kirby was styled on the first two seasons as the same character. Lesley Manville will take over in season five.

Here’s Margaret, left, at the investiture of Prince Charles. Princess Margaret and Princess Anne in 1969. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images She and her husband had welcomed two children by this time: David and Sarah, who were briefly introduced at the end of “The Crown’s” second season. Margaret was often followed by photographer Ray Bellisario, the “original paparazzo.”

In seasons one and two, Ben Miles played Peter Townsend, who had a controversial romance with Princess Margaret. Ben Miles is also known for his roles in ‘V for Vendetta’ and ‘Speed Racer.’ Netflix According to reports , a 22-year-old Margaret fell in love with one of the men working in the Queen’s stables, Peter Townsend, soon after the death of her father in 1952.

Here’s Townsend in 1955, the same year he and Margaret reunited as a couple. Townsend was a British colonel and aviator. Carlo Bavagnoli/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images Because she was under 25, Margaret had to ask for Queen Elizabeth’s permission to marry him. But because he was previously divorced, Queen Elizabeth refused . The Church of England and Parliament were also said to be against the match. She tried again to marry him in 1955, after she turned 25 and would no longer need the Queen’s permission. But Parliament said they’d revoke her royal privileges if she married a divorcee.

Ben Daniels portrays an older Armstrong-Jones. Ben Daniels has starred in ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ and on ‘House of Cards.’ Des Willie/Netflix After the birth of their daughter in 1964, Armstrong-Jones reportedly began sleeping with other women while away on photographic assignments , according to The Evening Standard.

Here’s Armstrong-Jones with his wife in 1970. They were known as the Earl and Countess of Snowdon. Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Image After years of reported infidelity on both sides, the couple separated in 1976. Two years later, Margaret became the first royal to divorce since Henry VIII, who reigned in the 1500s.

Harry Treadaway played Princess Margaret’s longtime “toy boy” Roddy Llewellyn. Treadaway stars in ‘Star Trek: Picard’ and ‘Penny Dreadful.’ Netflix When the two began dating in 1973, Llewellyn was 25 and Margaret was 43.

Here’s the real Llewellyn in 1978. Llewellyn in 1978. United News/Popperfoto/Getty Images The two dated for eight years, and their relationship played a part in the dissolution of Margaret’s marriage. He later married Tatiana Soskin in 1981.

Jared Harris played King George VI, Elizabeth II’s father. Jared Harris played the infamous Henry VIII in ‘The Other Boleyn Girl.’ Netflix King George VI reluctantly claimed the throne in 1937, after his older brother gave it up in order to marry an American socialite, Wallis Simpson.

Here’s George VI in his official coronation portrait from 1937. Side note: George VI is the one that ‘The King’s Speech’ is all about. Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images Elizabeth II became Queen directly following his death in 1952.

Alex Jennings played King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in 1936 in the first two seasons. Alex Jennings has also starred on recent TV series like ‘Unforgotten’ and ‘Victoria.’ Netflix Directly after his father died in 1936, Edward VIII took the throne. Less than a year later, he renounced it in a scandalous, unprecedented move.

Here’s the real Edward after the abdication, in 1940. After stepping down, he was named Duke of Windsor. AP Edward had thrown the royal family into disarray by proposing to an American divorcee. As head of the Church of England, which did not allow divorced people to remarry at the time, he was unable to remain king and continue with his nuptials. “I have found it impossible to carry the heavy burden of responsibility and to discharge my duties as King […] without the help and support of the woman I love,” he said in a radio address to the nation in December 1936.

Derek Jacobi played the former king for a single episode in season three. Jacobi is a famous and beloved stage actor. Netflix Jacobi played the Duke of Windsor at the end of his life for his final appearance, to once again ask for forgiveness from his niece, the Queen.

Here’s what Edward looked like in 1966. The former king in 1966. Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images He died in 1972 at the age of 77. He had last seen the Queen just 10 days before his death.

Lia Williams played American socialite Wallis Simpson, who became Edward VIII’s wife. Lia Williams is known for films like ‘The Foreigner’ and ‘The Missing.’ Netflix Simpson was divorced twice before she fell in love with the royal.

Williams looks remarkably like the real Wallis Simpson, pictured here in 1935. She became the Duchess of Windsor. Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images Edward and Simpson married in 1937 and stayed together until Edward’s death in 1972. (And she wasn’t the only commoner who married into royalty .)

Geraldine Chaplin took over the role for season three. She’s the daughter of Charlie Chaplin. Netflix She was nominated for a Golden Globe for playing her own grandmother, Hannah Chaplin, in 1992’s “Chaplin” starring Robert Downey Jr.

This is the real Simpson in 1975. The Duchess of Windsor in 1975. Central Press/Getty Images Simpson died in 1986 at the age of 89.

Victoria Hamilton played Queen Elizabeth, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II. Victoria Hamilton starred in the 1999 film ‘Mansfield Park.’ Netflix Elizabeth was the wife of King George VI. She gave birth to her eldest daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, in 1926. She welcomed her second daughter, Margaret, in 1930.

Here’s the real Elizabeth, who was known fondly as the Queen Mother, in 1953. Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, commonly known as the Queen Mother. Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images She wore black for a full year following her husband’s death on February 6, 1952.

Marion Bailey plays the Queen Mother in seasons three and four. Marion Bailey is known for films like ‘Allied,’ ‘Mr. Turner,’ and ‘Vera Drake.’ Des Willie/Netflix “Wonderful to be joining ‘The Crown,'” she said in a statement . “It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother.”

This is what the Queen Mother looked like in 1969. The Queen Mother arrives at the Italian Embassy in London. PA Images via Getty Images The Queen Mother died in 2002. She lived to be an impressive 101 years old.

During the first season, Eileen Atkins played Queen Mary, Elizabeth II’s grandmother. Eileen Atkins has starred in ‘Magic in the Moonlight’ and ‘Paddington 2.’ Netflix Queen Mary was already a princess when she married her second cousin once removed , the future King George V.

The real-life Queen Mary died in 1953. A portrait of Queen Mary from the coronation of her second-oldest son, George VI, in 1937. Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images She was 85 years old when she died in her sleep

These young actors portrayed Elizabeth and Philip’s two oldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. The actors playing Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Robert Viglasky/Netflix Billy Jenkins played a young Prince Charles, while twins Grace and Amelia Gilmour played Princess Anne. Prince Charles would go on to become the father of Prince William and Prince Harry.

Here’s a picture of the adorable royal siblings in 1952. They would soon be joined by two more brothers: Prince Andrew in 1960 and Prince Edward in 1964. AP Prince Charles is next in line for the throne . Now 72 years old, he will be the oldest person in British history to be crowned — if he doesn’t abdicate in favor of his son, Prince William. Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, comes after her three brothers and their kids in the line of succession.

A season two episode followed Prince Charles, played by Julian Baring, as he began attending the Gordonstoun School in Scotland. Prince Charles didn’t enjoy his time at the school. Netflix A quote at the end of the episode, titled “Paterfamilias,” stated that the Prince reportedly called the school an “absolute hell,” and added that he sent both his sons to Eton, which was much closer to home.

Here’s the real Prince Charles on his first day at Gordonstoun in 1962. Prince Charles on his first day at Gordonstoun School in 1962. RDB/ullstein bild/Getty Images Despite reportedly not loving his time at the school, he was there until 1967

Josh O’Connor portrays an all-grown-up Prince Charles, the heir to Queen Elizabeth’s throne. He won a Golden Globe for his performance. Josh O’Connor also starred in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins.’ Des Willie/Netflix “Seasons three and four will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Princes of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all,” he said in a statement O’Connor won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the 2021 awards ceremony. It was his first nomination. Reportedly, Dominic West will take over the role in season five.

Charles was invested as Prince of Wales by the Queen on July 1, 1969. Prince Charles wearing the gold coronet of the Prince of Wales. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Prince Charles enrolled at Cambridge University in 1967. He studied archaeology, anthropology, and history before receiving his degree in 1970. “This is where we scale a significant part of his life which I feel so honored and excited to tell the story,” O’Connor told RadioTimes.com. “And tell a very different side of the story that we may not have seen or have known about.”

Emma Corrin joined the cast in season four as Prince Charles’ wife, Princess Diana. She also won a Golden Globe for her performance in 2021. Corrin has roles in ‘Grantchester’ and ‘Pennyworth.’ Des Willie/Netflix “I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredible talented acting family is surreal,” Corrin wrote in a statement . “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.” In February 2021, Corrin won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her performance as Diana. Elizabeth Debicki will take over in season five.

Here’s the real Princess Diana in her wedding dress on 1981. Princess Diana on her wedding day in 1981. Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Lady Diana Spencer became Princess Diana following her marriage to Prince Charles. The couple met in 1977 when Diana was 16 years old. Charles was dating her older sister, Sarah, at the time. They later married in 1981, and divorced in 1996.

Erin Doherty took over as the young adult Princess Anne in season three. Erin Doherty had a small role on the BBC period drama series ‘Call the Midwife.’ Des Willie/Netflix “To be a part of ‘The Crown’ feels both special and surreal,” Doherty wrote in a statement . “There is such a special dynamic within Princess Anne that I am incredibly grateful to be able to explore. She is a woman of great strength and heart — I feel privileged to fight her corner.”

Princess Anne turned 21 years old in 1971. Princess Anne during a visit to Turkey with her parents in October 1971. David Cairns/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images She entered public life at age 18 and has been an active member of the royal family ever since.

Emerald Fennell plays Camilla Parker Bowles, née Shand, Charles’ secret lover and future wife in seasons three and four. Fennell is an actress, director, and showrunner. Netflix Their relationship first developed in season three, but due to machinations by Charles’ uncle Lord Mountbatten, their relationship ended when Charles was sent away for eight months. She reappeared as Charles’ “close friend” during his relationship with Princess Diana, though it became clear they were still in love. Olivia Williams will reportedly take over the role.

Here’s what Parker Bowles looked like during her wedding to her husband, Andrew, in 1973. Camilla Parker Bowles on her wedding day Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images Parker Bowles and her husband remained married until 1995. She and Charles married in 2005, and they have been together ever since.

Andrew Buchan plays Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla’s erstwhile husband in seasons three and four. Buchan dabbles with royalty in ‘The Spanish Princess,’ as well. Netflix In season three, it’s suggested that Princess Anne dated Parker Bowles.

This is the real Parker Bowles in 1971. Parker Bowles in 1971. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images After divorcing Camilla, he married Rosemary Pittman in 1996. She died in 2010.

Greg Wise portrayed Prince Philip’s uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten, aka Dickie. You may recognize Greg Wise from ‘Sense and Sensibility’ or ‘Johnny English.’ Netflix Mountbatten was a great-grandson of Queen Victoria, so he was both Prince Philip’s uncle as well as a distant cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles Dance took over as Lord Mountbatten in season three and four. Dance as Lord Mountbatten. Netflix Dance is recognizable for his role as Tywin Lannister in “Game of Thrones,” but he’s been acting for decades.

This is Mountbatten in 1969. He was assassinated 10 years later at the age of 79. Mountbatten in 1969. picture alliance / Getty Mountbatten was assassinated in 1979 by a faction of the IRA, the Provisional Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary group dedicated to securing Ireland’s independence. They placed a bomb inside his fishing boat. These events played out in season four.

Jane Lapotaire played Princess Alice of Battenberg, the mother of Prince Philip, in season three. Lapotaire has been acting for decades. Netflix Rosalind Knight and Sophie Leigh Stone played Princess Alice in seasons one and two respectively, but Lapotaire took over in season three when Alice moved into Buckingham Palace at the end of her life.

Princess Alice became a nun later in life. Princess Alice in 1965. George Stroud/Express/Getty Images After the Greek royal family was driven out of the country, Alice eventually became a nun and gave up almost all of her possessions. She moved into Buckingham Palace in 1965 as her health was failing, and died in 1967 at 84 years old.

John Lithgow played British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. John Lithgow also played Roger Ailes in 2019’s ‘Bombshell.’ Netflix Lithgow had to wear a fat suit to portray the storied politician.

Here’s Churchill in 1953. Churchill was Prime Minster twice. Reg Speller/Fox Photos/Getty Images Churchill was prime minister of the United Kingdom from 1940 to 1945, and again from 1951 to 1955. His second term was shown on the first season of “The Crown.”

Jeremy Northam played Anthony Eden, the British politician who succeeded Churchill as prime minister. Jeremy Northam acted alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘Emma’ and Sandra Bullock in ‘The Net.’ Netflix Eden succeeded Churchill in 1955, though he didn’t last long.

Northam nailed the real Eden’s distinctive mustache. Eden is pictured on the day he took over as Prime Minister at 57 years old. Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images “Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden is best known for his controversial handling of the Suez crisis in 1956,” states the British government’s official website He left office in 1957 and died 20 years later.

Anton Lesser played Harold Macmillan, the third prime minister in two seasons. Lesser plays Qyburn in ‘Game of Thrones.’ Netflix Lesser joined the cast in season two, after he took over for Eden. He later resigned at the end of the season.

This is the real Macmillan in 1960. Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in February 1960. Media24 Archives/Gallo Images/Getty Images Macmillan was in office until 1963, when he resigned from a hospital bed. He lived another 20 years and died in 1986.

Jason Watkins was cast for season three as Prime Minister Harold Wilson. Jason Watkins also stars on the BBC sitcom ‘Hold the Sunset.’ Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix According to CNN , Wilson was the first prime minister from a lower-middle-class background and he got along well with the Queen. However, the show’s third season seemed to imply the Queen was, at first, nervous he was a Soviet spy — but they eventually became very close.

Here’s Wilson making a speech in 1967. He was a member of the Labour Party. Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images Wilson was prime minister from 1964 to 1970, and 1974 to 1976.

Michael Maloney played Prime Minister Edward Heath. Maloney has been in ‘The Iron Lady’ and ‘The Trial of Christine Keeler.’ Netflix Maloney was also in “The Trial of Christine Keeler,” which followed the events of the real-life scandal the Profumo Affair, which was covered in season two of “The Crown.”

This is the real Heath giving a speech in 1970. Heath in 1970. Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty Images Heath was preceded and succeeded by Wilson, as Heath served as prime minister from 1970 to 1974.

Gillian Anderson joined the cast in season four as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Anderson’s most famous roles are in ‘X-Files’ and ‘Sex Education.’ Netflix Anderson was announced in September 2019 for season four, but not everyone knows how to feel about it , as she was a controversial historical figure. She also won a Golden Globe for her role in 2021, for best supporting actress in a TV series.

Here’s Thatcher in 1979, after she was elected prime minister. Thatcher was the first female prime minister in UK history. Bettman/Getty Images Thatcher became known as the Iron Lady for her uncompromising ways and strong will. She was prime minister from 1979 to 1990.

Denis Thatcher was played by Stephen Boxer in season four. Anderson and Boxer outside No. 10 Downing Street. Netflix Boxer told the Times that while the Thatchers were “not in love as I particularly have known it, you cannot deny that it is love.”