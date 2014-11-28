Check Out The Cast Of Star Wars VII During A Script Read-Through...

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens is about to be released.
Those of you fearing that you will have to go to a movie theatre to see it will be relieved to hear that it will also be released online.
In the meantime, from TV Secrets (follow here), here’s a fun picture of some of the cast during a script read-through. Note the cameo by R2D2 in the upper right. The actor who plays him was apparently unavailable.
