THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Lost' 9 Years Later

It’s difficult to believe, but today marks the nine-year anniversary of the series premiere of “Lost.”
J.J. Abrams’ ABC drama was one of the most-watched shows, offering up one of the most-talked about and controversial endings in 2010.
While we’re still not clear on everything that happened on the island — the smoke monster and the four-toed statue — we do know what happened to the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 long after the show’s end.
While some stars have gone on to Hollywood, many have ended up on different networks or another very successful ABC series.
NOW: Fox has tried to become a breakout movie star first in 2008's 'Vantage Point' and as a villain in flop 'Alex Cross.'
Most recently he had a small role in zombie film 'World War Z.'
Fox also had some trouble with the law. In 2011, a Cleveland bus driver accused him of battery, while in May 2012, he was arrested for DUI in Oregon.
Co-star Dominic Monaghan claimed last year on Twitter Fox 'beats women,' an accusation Fox vehemently denied in Men's Fitness.
NOW: Lilly will play elf Tauriel in 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.' She's also been in Oscar-winning 'The Hurt Locker' and 'Real Steel.'
THEN: Josh Holloway played con man Sawyer (James Ford), who gave everyone nicknames from Freckles to Blondie.
NOW: has been in a string of movies including 'Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol' and bomb 'Paranoia.'
Emerson also took over voicing duties for the animated version of the Joker in 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.'
She has also appeared on 'Hawaii Five-0,' the '90210' reboot, and 'Chicago Fire.'
THEN: Jorge Garcia played Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes who found himself extremely unlucky after winning the lottery with what came to be known as the ever ubiquitous numbers: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42.
He has also starred on episodes of 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'Fringe,' and the dropped 'Mr. Sunshine,' before appearing on his own cancelled series, 'Alcatraz.'
This year, he also played Steve Wozniak in a parody of 'jOBS' called 'iSteve.'
THEN: Emilie De Ravin starred as Claire Littleton, the girl who gave birth on the island before disappearing in season 4 and turning into a crazed squirrel-loving wild child.
NOW: He now hosts a reality BBC America program 'Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan' in which he travels to exotic locations.
THEN: Terry O'Quinn played wheel-chair bound John Locke who found he could mysteriously walk after crashing onto the island.
O'Quinn made regular appearances with former co-star Daniel Dae Kim on 'Hawaii Five-0' and guest-starred in two episodes of TNT's 'Falling Skies.'
NOW: Andrews is also joining the 'Once Upon a Time' crew. He'll be playing Jafar in the show's spinoff series, 'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.'
Later this year he'll play Princess Diana's rumoured lover Dr. Hasnat Khan in biopic 'Diana' opposite Naomi Watts.
THEN: Maggie Grace played spoiled brat Shannon whose character was compared to Paris Hillton during the casting process.
NOW: Grace went on to become the girl who was kidnapped in 'Taken' and then seen again in 'Taken 2.'
NOW: After serving time in jail in 2005 and 2007 for DUI and violating probation respectively, she has returned to the big screen in 'Fast & Furious 6.'
She will also be in this year's 'Machete Kills' and next year's 'Fast and Furious 7.'
He also starred in episodes of 'Fringe,' 'The Mentalist,' and 'Body of Proof.'
The actress was also on cancelled USA show 'Common Law.'
THEN: Alan Dale played Penny's villainous father Charles Widmore who was obsessed with the magical powers of the island.
NOW: The actor has shown up on many shows including 'NCIS,' 'Hot in Cleveland,' and 'Once Upon a Time.'
Dale has also appeared in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Person of Interest,' and will appear in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Mr. Eko) will be in 'Thor: The Dark World' and is on TV show 'Haunted.'
Cynthia Watros (Elizabeth 'Libby' Smith) had a recurring role on 'House, M.D.,' and guest appearances on 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Hawaii Five-o.'
Harold Perrineau (Michael Dawson) was Osama Bin Laden in the film 'Zero Dark 30,' and FX's 'Sons of Anarchy.' He'll be on TV series 'Growing Up Fisher' and will reunite with fellow Lostie Josh Holloway next year in 'Sabotage.'
L. Scott Caldwell (Rose Nadler) has been on 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' 'Southland,' and AMC's new series 'Low Winter Sun.'
Sam Anderson (Bernard Nadler) has made appearances on various shows including 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Justified,' and 'Dallas.'
Jeff Fahey (pilot Frank Lapidus) has popped up on 'Revolution' and CBS' new series 'Under the Dome.
Titus Welliver (The Man in Black) was most recently in 'Argo,' 'Man on a Ledge,' and 'Promised Land.' Next year, he'll be in 'Transformers: Age of Extinction.'
Mark Pellegrino (Jacob) has been on 'Being Human,' 'Supernatural,' 'Revolution,' and appeared on an episode of 'Person of Interest.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.