THEN & NOW: The Cast Of 'Lost' 9 Years Later

Kirsten Acuna
Vincent lost dog jackABC screenshotVincent the dog may be one of the few Lost cast members out of a job.

It’s difficult to believe, but today marks the nine-year anniversary of the series premiere of “Lost.”

J.J. Abrams’ ABC drama was one of the most-watched shows, offering up one of the most-talked about and controversial endings in 2010.

While we’re still not clear on everything that happened on the island — the smoke monster and the four-toed statue — we do know what happened to the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 long after the show’s end.

While some stars have gone on to Hollywood, many have ended up on different networks or another very successful ABC series.

THEN: Matthew Fox was the leader of the Oceanic 815 survivors, Jack Shephard.

NOW: Fox has tried to become a breakout movie star first in 2008's 'Vantage Point' and as a villain in flop 'Alex Cross.'

Most recently he had a small role in zombie film 'World War Z.'

Fox also had some trouble with the law. In 2011, a Cleveland bus driver accused him of battery, while in May 2012, he was arrested for DUI in Oregon.

Co-star Dominic Monaghan claimed last year on Twitter Fox 'beats women,' an accusation Fox vehemently denied in Men's Fitness.

THEN: Evangeline Lilly played fugitive bad girl Kate Austin.

NOW: Lilly will play elf Tauriel in 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.' She's also been in Oscar-winning 'The Hurt Locker' and 'Real Steel.'

THEN: Josh Holloway played con man Sawyer (James Ford), who gave everyone nicknames from Freckles to Blondie.

Next year, he'll star opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in crime drama 'Sabotage.'

NOW: has been in a string of movies including 'Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol' and bomb 'Paranoia.'

THEN: Elizabeth Mitchell played doctor Juliet Burke and Sawyer's love interest.

NOW: Mitchell has jumped from ABC's cancelled 'V' to NBC's new hit 'Revolution.'

THEN: Michael Emerson played main bad guy Benjamin Linus.

Now: Emerson has found a home on CBS' show 'Person of Interest.'

Emerson also took over voicing duties for the animated version of the Joker in 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.'

THEN: Tania Raymonde played Ben's daughter Alex Rousseau.

NOW: Raymonde starred in this year's horror thriller 'Texas Chainsaw 3D.'

She has also appeared on 'Hawaii Five-0,' the '90210' reboot, and 'Chicago Fire.'

THEN: Jorge Garcia played Hugo 'Hurley' Reyes who found himself extremely unlucky after winning the lottery with what came to be known as the ever ubiquitous numbers: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23, 42.

NOW: Garcia most recently made an appearance on ABC's 'Once Upon a Time' series as a Giant.

He has also starred on episodes of 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'Fringe,' and the dropped 'Mr. Sunshine,' before appearing on his own cancelled series, 'Alcatraz.'

This year, he also played Steve Wozniak in a parody of 'jOBS' called 'iSteve.'

THEN: Emilie De Ravin starred as Claire Littleton, the girl who gave birth on the island before disappearing in season 4 and turning into a crazed squirrel-loving wild child.

NOW: De Ravin dyed her blonde locks brown to play Belle on ABC's 'Once Upon a Time.'

THEN: Dominic Monaghan played druggie lead singer Charlie Pace of fictional band 'Drive Shaft.'

NOW: He now hosts a reality BBC America program 'Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan' in which he travels to exotic locations.

Monaghan has also been in several low-budget, low-grossing films along with Crackle's web series 'The Unknown.'

He has two films out this year, 'Deep Burial' and 'Molly Moon: The Incredible Hypnotist.'

THEN: Terry O'Quinn played wheel-chair bound John Locke who found he could mysteriously walk after crashing onto the island.

NOW: O'Quinn was back on ABC for a short stay on cancelled '666 Park Ave.'

O'Quinn made regular appearances with former co-star Daniel Dae Kim on 'Hawaii Five-0' and guest-starred in two episodes of TNT's 'Falling Skies.'

THEN: Naveen Andrews played Iraqi communications officer Sayid Jarrah.

NOW: Andrews is also joining the 'Once Upon a Time' crew. He'll be playing Jafar in the show's spinoff series, 'Once Upon a Time in Wonderland.'

Later this year he'll play Princess Diana's rumoured lover Dr. Hasnat Khan in biopic 'Diana' opposite Naomi Watts.

THEN: Maggie Grace played spoiled brat Shannon whose character was compared to Paris Hillton during the casting process.

NOW: Grace went on to become the girl who was kidnapped in 'Taken' and then seen again in 'Taken 2.'

Grace also stars on 'Californication,' web series 'Susanna' and was in two of the 'Twilight' films.

THEN: Ian Somerhalder played Boone for one season on the island.

NOW: He plays a devilish vampire on CW's 'Vampire Diaries.'

THEN: Nestor Carbonell played the man who never aged, Richard Alpert.

NOW: Carbonell is playing a sheriff on A&E's 'Bates Motel.'

Carbonell made appearances in 2008's 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' as Mayor Anthony Garcia.

He has also appeared on 'Psych' and CW's 'Ringer.'

THEN: Michelle Rodriguez played fiery Ana Lucia.

NOW: After serving time in jail in 2005 and 2007 for DUI and violating probation respectively, she has returned to the big screen in 'Fast & Furious 6.'

She will also be in this year's 'Machete Kills' and next year's 'Fast and Furious 7.'

THEN: Daniel Dae Kim played Korean-speaking Jin-Soo Kwon.

NOW: Kim is the star of CBS' remake 'Hawaii Five-0.'

THEN: Yunjin Kim played Jin's wife, Sun.

NOW: She stars on ABC series 'Mistresses.'

Kim also starred in three South Korean films with the latest called 'The Neighbours.'

THEN: Henry Ian Cusick played time-travelling Desmond.

NOW: Cusick appeared on season one of ABC's hit series 'Scandal.'

He also starred in episodes of 'Fringe,' 'The Mentalist,' and 'Body of Proof.'

THEN: Sonya Walger played Desmond's love interest Penny.

NOW: Walger was on short-lived ABC drama 'FlashForward.'

The actress was also on cancelled USA show 'Common Law.'

THEN: Alan Dale played Penny's villainous father Charles Widmore who was obsessed with the magical powers of the island.

NOW: The actor has shown up on many shows including 'NCIS,' 'Hot in Cleveland,' and 'Once Upon a Time.'

Dale has also appeared in 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,' 'Person of Interest,' and will appear in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier.'

As for some of the other cast members ...

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Mr. Eko) will be in 'Thor: The Dark World' and is on TV show 'Haunted.'

Cynthia Watros (Elizabeth 'Libby' Smith) had a recurring role on 'House, M.D.,' and guest appearances on 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'Hawaii Five-o.'

Harold Perrineau (Michael Dawson) was Osama Bin Laden in the film 'Zero Dark 30,' and FX's 'Sons of Anarchy.' He'll be on TV series 'Growing Up Fisher' and will reunite with fellow Lostie Josh Holloway next year in 'Sabotage.'

L. Scott Caldwell (Rose Nadler) has been on 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' 'Southland,' and AMC's new series 'Low Winter Sun.'

Sam Anderson (Bernard Nadler) has made appearances on various shows including 'Hawaii Five-0,' 'Justified,' and 'Dallas.'

Jeff Fahey (pilot Frank Lapidus) has popped up on 'Revolution' and CBS' new series 'Under the Dome.

Titus Welliver (The Man in Black) was most recently in 'Argo,' 'Man on a Ledge,' and 'Promised Land.' Next year, he'll be in 'Transformers: Age of Extinction.'

Mark Pellegrino (Jacob) has been on 'Being Human,' 'Supernatural,' 'Revolution,' and appeared on an episode of 'Person of Interest.'

Now, that you know what happened to the castaways on 'Lost' ...

