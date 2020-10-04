The cast of 'Haunting of Bly Manor' and where you might recognise them from

Eike Schroter/Netflix ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ features familiar cast members as new characters.

“The Haunting of Bly Manor” is creator Mike Flanagan’s follow-up to “The Haunting of Hill House.”

The entire series will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 9.

Actors from “The Haunting of Hill House” – including Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen – appear in “Bly Manor” as new characters.

There are also several new-yet-familiar faces in the series’ cast, including T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, and young stars Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Amelie Smith.

The highly anticipated horror series “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” directed by Mike Flanagan, is set to creep its way onto Netflix on October 9.

Loosely based on the novella “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James, “Bly Manor” is about a woman who takes a position as a live-in nanny for two young children at a country estate in England, only to experience strange hauntings.

Although the story is not connected to Flanagan’s “The Haunting of Hill House,” a few familiar faces have returned to take viewers on another spooky ride. They’re joined by a group of actors that you might also know from somewhere else.

Without giving away the show’s secrets and spoilers, here’s a list of “The Haunting of Bly Manor” cast members and other places you may have seen them:

Victoria Pedretti plays Dani Clayton.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Victoria Pedretti as Dani Clayton.

Victoria Pedretti plays the lead character, an American nanny for the young Wingrave children, on “The Haunting of Bly Manor.”

This isn’t her first time working with Flanagan or Netflix. Fans will remember her as the adult version of Eleanor “Nell” Crain on “The Haunting of Hill House.”

Pedretti also played a member of the Manson Family in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” and starred on season two of Netflix’s “You” as the character Love Quinn.

Henry Thomas plays Henry Wingrave.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Henry Thomas as Henry Wingrave.

The one responsible for hiring Dani to look after the Wingrave children is their uncle, Henry, who is portrayed by veteran actor Henry Thomas.

Thomas previously played the young Hugh Crain, the father in “The Haunting of Hill House.” He also made a surprise cameo as The Bartender in “Doctor Sleep” the following year.

His acting credits include dozens of television and film roles, from “Sons of Liberty” and “Betrayal,” to “Gerald’s Game” and “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” but his early role as Elliott in the 1992 film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” is by far his most iconic.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen plays Peter Quint.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Peter Quint.

Few details have been shared about how Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s character Peter Quint fits into the show’s narrative. Quint is a menacing character in James’ novella, but it’s unclear how closely Flanagan’s adaptation will follow the source material.

Prior to this mysterious role, Jackson-Cohen also starred on “The Haunting of Hill House” as the adult version of Luke Crain.

You may also recognise him as Adrian Griffin, the antagonist in Leigh Whannell’s 2020 adaptation of “The Invisible Man.”

The English actor has had several recurring television roles – he played Lucas on “Emerald City,” William on “The Secret River,” Jonathan Harker on “Dracula,” and a character named Roddy on “Mr Selfridge.”

Jackson-Cohen also appeared in the 2010 film “Faster,” which starred Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

T’Nia Miller plays Hannah Grose.

Eike Schroter/Netflix T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose.

Actress T’Nia Miller plays Hannah Grose, the housekeeper at Bly Manor.

Miller has several projects in post-production, but you may already recognise her as Maxine from “Sex Education,” Charlie Morris from the Amazon series “The Feed,” Claire from “Free Rein,” or as a female general in the “Hell Bent” season-nine episode of “Doctor Who.”

Rahul Kohli plays Owen.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Rahul Kohli as Owen.

Actor Rahul Kohli plays Owen, the chef at Bly Manor.

Kohli is perhaps best known as Ravi from The CW series “iZombie.” The British actor appeared on 71 episodes of the comedy-crime drama between 2015 and 2019.

He also recently appeared on two episodes of “Supergirl,” and played Ed in the 2018 comedy “Happy Anniversary,” which also starred Noël Wells and Ben Schwartz.

Fans may even recognise Kohli’s voice as Scarecrow on the SyFy animated series “Harley Quinn.”

Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays Miles Wingrave.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Miles Wingrave.

Miles Wingrave, one of the orphans Dani is in charge of, is played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth.

The young actor doesn’t have many credits to his name yet, but he appeared on an episode of the 2018 drama series “Emmerdale” and starred in “The Recycling Man,” a 2020 short film by director Carlo Ballauri.

Amelie Smith plays Flora Wingrave.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Amelie Smith as Flora Wingrave.

The other orphan on the series, Flora Wingrave, is played by Amelie Smith. Like her on-screen brother, Smith is just getting started in her acting career.

Her only on-screen credit prior to Bly is multiple episodes of the long-running British soap opera “EastEnders,” but Smith also has the distinction of being the 2020 voice of the famous cartoon character Peppa Pig.

Tahirah Sharif plays Miss Rebecca Jessel.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Tahirah Sharif as Rebecca Jessel.

The official series synopsis doesn’t mention the character of Miss Rebecca Jessel, played by Tahirah Sharif, but she does appear briefly in the trailer.

Jessel is the nanny who worked at Bly Manor before Dani took the job.

Sharif can be seen in Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince” film series. She also appeared on several episodes of “Waterloo Road” and “Casualty,” both BBC dramas.

Amelia Eve plays Jamie.

Eike Schroter/Netflix Amelia Eve as Jamie.

Rounding out the Bly Manor staff is Jamie the groundskeeper, played by actress Amelia Eve.

Eve has worked as a production manager and acted in several short films. She also previously appeared on the series “Enterprice” in 2018.

Kate Siegel has been confirmed for the series, but her character is unknown.

John Phillips /GettyImages Kate Siegel appeared in ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Viewers will have to wait to see who Kate Siegel plays on “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” but “The Haunting of Hill House” fans will instantly recognise her as the adult version of Theodora “Theo” Crain.

Siegel is married to director Flanagan and has appeared in many of his projects, including “Gerald’s Game” where she played Sally, and “Ouija: Origin of Evil” where she was Jenny Browning.

Siegel also starred in and cowrote the horror-thriller film “Hush,” and she played a character named Marisol in “Oculus.”

Outside of her collaborations with Flanagan, Siegel also appeared on episodes of “Castle,” “Numb3rs,” and Frank Darabont’s “Mob City.”

