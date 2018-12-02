THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Elf’ 18 years later

- The beloved holiday movie “Elf” was released in 2003.
- The film starred Will Ferrell, who has been in other projects like “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers.”
- Zooey Deschanel starred on the series “New Girl” shortly after “Elf” debuted.
In 2003, Ferrell starred in “Elf” and the R-rated comedy “Old School.”
Ferrell told Entertainment Weekly in 2007 that before taking on the role of Buddy the Elf, he requested that the movie remain lighthearted and took cues from the Tom Hanks film “Big” in creating his character’s childlike persona.
He’s also gone behind-the-scenes as an executive producer, working on hit shows like Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and HBO’s “Succession,” as well as top-rated films like “Booksmart.”
Recently, he also starred in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” and has continued down his producing path, with several films lined up in preproduction and postproduction.
At the time “Elf” debuted, Deschanel was a relatively new actress in Hollywood with a few films under her belt, including “All the Real Girls” and “Almost Famous.”
In a 2018 interview with Variety, Deschanel said that she was the second choice for the role and ultimately starred in the movie as Jovie when the film’s first choice dropped out.
And in 2003, she told liveabout.com that she believed she mostly got the part because she could sing.
In 2006, she formed a two-person indie band with M. Ward called She and Him. The pair has released multiple studio albums together.
Deschanel landed her most notable role as Jessica Day on the Fox show “New Girl” in 2011. The series ended in 2018 after seven seasons.
In 2020, she lent her voice to the character Bridget in “Trolls World Tour” and appeared in the short “Katy Perry: Not the End of the World” as a lookalike of the pop star.
The seasoned actor had previously starred in films like “Misery,” “The Godfather,” and “Funny Lady.”
Since starring in the holiday flick, he’s worked on TV series like NBC’s “Las Vegas,” and he’s continued to star in popular movies like “Undercover Grandpa.”
He’s also gone on to voice a character in “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and several “Godfather” video-game characters.
In 2021, Caan was in the film “Queen Beas.” He’s also slated to appear in several announced movies.
He even had his own CBS TV series in the 1970s titled “The Bob Newhart Show,” which ran for six years.
Starring as Papa Elf in the 2003 film, Newhart had to appear much shorter than his adoptive son, Buddy, which entailed standing several feet away from Ferrell while acting, according to Variety.
Newhart has also made frequent appearances on shows like TNT’s “The Librarians” and CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.”
In 2017, he reprised his role as Papa Elf for a local TV commercial.
Since 2017, he’s played professor Proton on the CBS “Big Bang” spin-off “Young Sheldon.”
She won an Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role in 1981 for her performance as Lynda Dummar in “Melvin and Howard.”
The Oscar-winning actress took her talents to the big screen once again when she appeared as Buddy’s stepmom Emily in the film “Elf.”
Steenburgen has appeared on TV series like CBS’ “Joan of Arcadia” and Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”
She was also in the films “Four Christmases,” “The Proposal,” “The Help,” and “A Walk in the Woods,” among many others.
In 2020, she appeared in the much-anticipated holiday movie “Happiest Season,” and has since been on recent seasons of several series, like “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
The only acting credit he had prior was in the 2003 film “American Splendor” as young Harvey.
His last project was providing the voice of Bill Blue in “Grand Theft Auto IV,” which was released in 2009.
In the years since “Elf” premiered, Tay graduated from Yale University, according to The Mirror.
In the film, Dinklage appears as Miles Finch, the seemingly grumpy best-selling author who doesn’t take kindly to Buddy.
Most notably, Dinklage played the complex and well-loved character Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones.”
He also appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and lent his voice to animated films like “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and “The Croods: A New Age.” More recently, he starred in the film “Cyrano” in 2021
He has several other projects in the works.
Asner’s acting career stretches back to 1957 when he appeared on the CBS TV series “Studio One in Hollywood.”
He starred in upwards of 50 projects before joining the “Elf” cast in 2003.
He appeared on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and Super Channel’s “Forgive Me.”
Recently, he was in the movies “Tiger Within” and “Rain Beau’s End.”
In August 2021, Asner died of natural causes at the age of 91.
