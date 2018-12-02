THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Elf’ 18 years later

Deschanel wasn’t the first choice to play Jovie.

“Elf” was the ninth feature-length film that Deschanel had appeared in since launching her acting career in 1998.

At the time “Elf” debuted, Deschanel was a relatively new actress in Hollywood with a few films under her belt, including “All the Real Girls” and “Almost Famous.”

In a 2018 interview with Variety, Deschanel said that she was the second choice for the role and ultimately starred in the movie as Jovie when the film’s first choice dropped out.

And in 2003, she told liveabout.com that she believed she mostly got the part because she could sing.