THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Elf’ 18 years later

Marilyn La Jeunesse
Elf then and now
It’s been over a decade since ‘Elf’ hit theaters. New Line Cinerma/Tommaso Boddi /Getty Images
  • The beloved holiday movie “Elf” was released in 2003. 
  • The film starred Will Ferrell, who has been in other projects like “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers.”
  • Zooey Deschanel starred on the series “New Girl” shortly after “Elf” debuted. 
Ferrell starred in “Elf” the same year “Old School” premiered.
Buddy the elf
Will Ferrell had recently left ‘Saturday Night Live’ before starring in ‘Elf.’ Warner Home Video
In 2002, Ferrell ended his run on “Saturday Night Live” to prepare to make a name for himself in film.

In 2003, Ferrell starred in “Elf” and the R-rated comedy “Old School.”

Ferrell told Entertainment Weekly in 2007 that before taking on the role of Buddy the Elf, he requested that the movie remain lighthearted and took cues from the Tom Hanks film “Big” in creating his character’s childlike persona.

Ferrell’s career has seen lots of success post-“Elf.”
Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell has been in many movies since. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty
Since bringing Buddy to life, Ferrell has gone on to act in over 20 full-length feature films, including “Anchorman,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Step Brothers,” and “Get Hard.”

He’s also gone behind-the-scenes as an executive producer, working on hit shows like Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and HBO’s “Succession,” as well as top-rated films like “Booksmart.”

Recently, he also starred in “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” and has continued down his producing path, with several films lined up in preproduction and postproduction.

Deschanel wasn’t the first choice to play Jovie.
Elf
Zooey Deschanel believes she got the role because of her singing ability. New Line Cinema
“Elf” was the ninth feature-length film that Deschanel had appeared in since launching her acting career in 1998.

At the time “Elf” debuted, Deschanel was a relatively new actress in Hollywood with a few films under her belt, including  “All the Real Girls” and “Almost Famous.” 

In a 2018 interview with Variety, Deschanel said that she was the second choice for the role and ultimately starred in the movie as Jovie when the film’s first choice dropped out.

And in 2003, she told liveabout.com that she believed she mostly got the part because she could sing. 

Deschanel became the star of a popular TV show a few years later.
Zooey deschanel
Zooey Deschanel had a seven-season run as Jess Day on ‘New Girl.’ Timothy Hiatt/Getty
Post-“Elf,” the actress starred in several major movies, including “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” “500 Days of Summer,” and “Trolls.”

In 2006, she formed a two-person indie band with M. Ward called She and Him. The pair has released multiple studio albums together. 

Deschanel landed her most notable role as Jessica Day on the Fox show “New Girl” in 2011. The series ended in 2018 after seven seasons

In 2020, she lent her voice to the character Bridget in “Trolls World Tour” and appeared in the short “Katy Perry: Not the End of the World” as a lookalike of the pop star. 

Caan was a seasoned actor before joining the cast of “Elf.”
Elf
James Caan had been in the business for a long time. New Line Cinema
Caan wasn’t a Hollywood newbie when he joined the “Elf” cast as Buddy’s father, Walter.

The seasoned actor had previously starred in films like “Misery,” “The Godfather,” and “Funny Lady.”

 

Caan remembers “Elf” as one of his favorite comedies that he’s worked on.
James caan
James Caan has been involved in lots of different projects. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
In 2013, Caan told the AV Club that he remembers “Elf” as one of his favorite comedy productions.

Since starring in the holiday flick, he’s worked on TV series like NBC’s “Las Vegas,” and he’s continued to star in popular movies like “Undercover Grandpa.”

He’s also gone on to voice a character in “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” and several “Godfather” video-game characters.

In 2021, Caan was in the film “Queen Beas.” He’s also slated to appear in several announced movies.

Bob Newhart was also a well-known actor when “Elf” was released.
Elf buddy big
Bob Newhart had his own TV show in the 1970s. Warner Brothers
Having voiced Bernard in Disney’s “The Rescuers” and “The Rescuers: Down Under” and appearing in popular films like “In and Out” and “Legally Blonde 2,” Newhart was a well-known actor before joining the cast of “Elf.”

He even had his own CBS TV series in the 1970s titled “The Bob Newhart Show,” which ran for six years. 

Starring as Papa Elf in the 2003 film, Newhart had to appear much shorter than his adoptive son, Buddy, which entailed standing several feet away from Ferrell while acting, according to Variety.

Newhart has continued to act in comedies.
Bob newhart
Bob Newhart appeared in ‘Horrible Bosses’ after ‘Elf.’ Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Although he has continued his work on TV, Newhart has only appeared in one feature-length film since the release of “Elf” — the 2011 movie “Horrible Bosses” starring Jason Sudeikis and Jason Bateman.

Newhart has also made frequent appearances on shows like TNT’s “The Librarians” and CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.”

In 2017, he reprised his role as Papa Elf for a local TV commercial

Since 2017, he’s played professor Proton on the CBS “Big Bang” spin-off “Young Sheldon.”

Mary Steenburgen was an Academy Award winner prior to “Elf.”
Elf
Mary Steenburgen had received an Academy Award before her role in ‘Elf.’ New Line Cinema
Steenburgen had made her mark on Hollywood long before the release of “Elf,” with roles in films like “Back to the Future III” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.”

She won an Academy Award for best actress in a supporting role in 1981 for her performance as Lynda Dummar in “Melvin and Howard.”

The Oscar-winning actress took her talents to the big screen once again when she appeared as Buddy’s stepmom Emily in the film “Elf.”

Steenburgen would star alongside Ferrell again in 2008.
Mary steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen was in the 2020 holiday film ‘Happiest Season.’ Dominik Bindl/Getty Images
“Elf” wouldn’t be the last time Steenburgen would appear in a film with Ferrell. In 2008, the duo reunited in the comedy “Step Brothers,” with Steenburgen playing Ferrell’s mom once again.

Steenburgen has appeared on TV series like CBS’ “Joan of Arcadia” and Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.” 

She was also in the films “Four Christmases,” “The Proposal,”  “The Help,”  and “A Walk in the Woods,” among many others.

In 2020, she appeared in the much-anticipated holiday movie “Happiest Season,” and has since been on recent seasons of several series, like “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

“Elf” was Daniel Tay’s second movie.
Elf
Daniel Tay was just starting out in the film industry when he appeared in ‘Elf.’ New Line Cinema
Starring as Michael, Buddy’s half brother, in the film, Tay‘s first major role was in “Elf.”

The only acting credit he had prior was in the 2003 film “American Splendor” as young Harvey.

Tay hasn’t appeared in any films since 2007.
Daniel tay
Daniel Tay went on to graduate from Yale. Kevin Kane/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
Post-“Elf” success, the child actor voiced Doogal in the 2006 film of the same name. He also appeared in the movies “Beer League” in 2006 and “Brooklyn Rules” in 2007.

His last project was providing the voice of Bill Blue in “Grand Theft Auto IV,” which was released in 2009.

In the years since “Elf” premiered, Tay graduated from Yale University, according to The Mirror.

Dinklage wasn’t too well-known before “Elf.”
Elf
Peter Dinklage played Miles Finch in ‘Elf.’ New Line Cinemas
With the exception of “The Station Agent” in 2003, Dinklage was a relatively unknown actor prior to his role in “Elf.”

In the film, Dinklage appears as Miles Finch, the seemingly grumpy best-selling author who doesn’t take kindly to Buddy. 

Dinklage went on to star on the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones.”
Peter dinklage
Peter Dinklage is known for his role on HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones.’ John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx
After “Elf,” Dinklage would go on to appear in several popular movies, including “Death at a Funeral,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Most notably, Dinklage played the complex and well-loved character Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones.”

He also appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and lent his voice to animated films like “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and “The Croods: A New Age.” More recently, he starred in the film “Cyrano” in 2021

He has several other projects in the works.

 

Ed Asner had an impressive career before “Elf.”
Image
Ed Asner is a Hollywood legend. New Lines Cinemas
Starring as Santa in “Elf” might not have been a defining moment for Asner‘s career, but for a generation of kids, it’s one of his most memorable roles.

Asner’s acting career stretches back to 1957 when he appeared on the CBS TV series “Studio One in Hollywood.”

He starred in upwards of 50 projects before joining the “Elf” cast in 2003.

Even years later, Asner didn’t slow down.
Ed Asner
Ed Asner has been credited for over 60 roles. Getty Images
Asner has kept his Hollywood career thriving. Since 2003, Asner has been credited with over 60 roles, including the TV short “Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas.”

He appeared on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” and Super Channel’s “Forgive Me.” 

Recently, he was in the movies “Tiger Within” and “Rain Beau’s End.”

In August 2021, Asner died of natural causes at the age of 91.

 

