THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Elf’ 18 years later

Ferrell starred in “Elf” the same year “Old School” premiered.

In 2002, Ferrell ended his run on “Saturday Night Live” to prepare to make a name for himself in film.

In 2003, Ferrell starred in “Elf” and the R-rated comedy “Old School.”

Ferrell told Entertainment Weekly in 2007 that before taking on the role of Buddy the Elf, he requested that the movie remain lighthearted and took cues from the Tom Hanks film “Big” in creating his character’s childlike persona.