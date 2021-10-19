How the new cast of ‘Dune’ compares to the cast of the 1984 movie

Zendaya plays the blue-eyed Chani. Sean Young originated the role in 1984.

Chani is a Fremen who lives on the planet Arrakis, and she becomes Paul’s love interest.

“[Denis Villeneuve and I] had a little discussion about who Chani is and the strength she possesses,” Zendaya told Empire in 2021. “She’s a fighter, that’s what her people are. I only really had a few days with her, so I kind of scratched the surface but it was so much fun figuring her out. What does she walk like, what does she talk like? This is her planet, so how does she navigate this world? It was so fun.”