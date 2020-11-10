The cast of 'Dash and Lily' and where you might recognise them from

Netflix Austin Abrams and Midori Francis star on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Netflix’s holiday romance series, “Dash and Lily,” stars a mix of newcomers and seasoned actors.

Austin Abrams is known for his roles on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” and HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Midori Francis has been in films like “Good Boys” (2019) and “Ocean’s 8” (2018).

James Saito is known as the original Shredder from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990).

Netflix’s latest original series, “Dash and Lily,” is the perfect combination of holiday festivities and teen romance.

The series, which debuts on Tuesday, November 10, is based on a young-adult book by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan and follows the prolonged meet-cute of Christmas-obsessed Lily and curmudgeon Dash.

From young newcomers to seasoned actors, here’s where you might recognise the cast of “Dash and Lily” from:

Austin Abrams, known for his roles on “The Walking Dead” and “Euphoria,” plays Dash.

ALISON COHEN ROSA/NETFLIX Austin Abrams on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Before starring as unfestive heartthrob Dash, Austin Abrams was best-known for his role as Ron Anderson on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

More recently, the actor appeared on HBO’s “Euphoria” and NBC’s “This Is Us.”

Outside of TV, he was recently in the horror film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (2019) and Amazon’s original romance “Chemical Hearts” (2020), alongside Lili Reinhart.

Midori Francis, who stars as Lily, also played someone named Lily in the comedy “Good Boys” (2019).

Photo courtesy of Netflix Midori Francis on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Midori Francis stars as Lily on “Dash and Lily,” but so far, the actress is better known for her roles in films than on television.

Fans may recognise her as one of the leads from the comedy “Good Boys” or from her small role in “Ocean’s 8” (2018).

The actress has also appeared on shows like Fox’s “Gotham,” TV Land’s “Younger,” and Facebook Watch’s “The Birch.”

Dante Brown, who plays Boomer, was Roger Murtaugh Jr. on “Lethal Weapon.”

Netflix Dante Brown on ‘Dash and Lily.’

At only 21 years old, Dante Brown has already racked up a significant number of acting credits both in films and on television.

He’s well-known for his role as Roger Murtaugh Jr. on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” but he’s also appeared on shows like Fox’s “9-1-1,” NBC’s “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” NBC’s “Mr. Robinson,” and Showtime’s “Shameless.”

You may also recognise him from the 2019 horror film “Ma,” which starred Octavia Spencer.

Troy Iwata, who plays Lily’s brother Langston, has appeared as a guest star on a variety of TV series.

Netflix Troy Iwata on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Actor Troy Iwata made his Broadway debut in 2019 as an understudy in “Be More Chill” and is known online for his creative comedy shorts.

Fans may recognise the actor from his guest-starring roles on shows like NBC’s “New Amsterdam,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” ABC’s “Quantico,” and The CW’s “Katy Keene.”

Acclaimed actor James Saito, who plays Lily’s grandfather, was in “Always Be My Maybe.”

Netflix James Saito on ‘Dash and Lily.’

James Saito is an acclaimed actor who’s been working in the industry since the 1970s.

He’s best known as the original Shredder from the 1990 classic “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and as Dr. Chen from ABC’s “Eli Stone.”

Most recently, however, fans may recognise him from the Netflix original film “Always Be My Maybe” (2019), in which he played Marcus Kim’s father, Harry.

His other credits include CBS’ “M*A*S*H,” Amazon Prime’s “Modern Love,” Netflix’s “Altered Carbon,” ABC’s “One Life to Live,” “Big Eyes” (2014), and “Life of Pi” (2012).

Jodi Long, who plays Lily’s eccentric great-aunt, has been acting in films and on TV since the 1980s.

Netflix Jodi Long on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Jodi Long has been acting for four decades and has appeared in films like “Splash” (1984), “The Exorcist III” (1990), and “The Hot Chick” (2002).

On TV, she’s well known for her roles on USA’s “Falling Water,” TBS’ “Sullivan and Son,” ABC’s “Eli Stone,” and ABC’s “All-American Girl.”

Keana Marie, who plays Dash’s ex-girlfriend Sofia, can be seen on Netflix’s “Huge in France.”

Netflix Keana Marie on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Actress Keana Marie has appeared in guest roles on a variety of TV shows, including ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” CBS’ “Life in Pieces,” and CBS’“Criminal Minds.”

But fans may recognise her best from her role as James on the Netflix comedy series “Huge in France.”

Glenn McCuen, who starred on Nickelodeon, plays Edgar Thibaud.

Netflix Glenn McCuen on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Before landing the role of Edgar on “Dash and Lily,” actor Glenn McCuen appeared on shows like Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush,” MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” and Netflix’s “Dear White People.”

But he’s probably best known for playing Aloe on Nickelodeon’s “Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures.”

The actor was also in “Marmaduke” (2010) and “Helicopter Mum” (2014).

Agneeta Thacker, who plays Sofia’s best friend Priya, only has a few acting credits under her belt.

Netflix Agneeta Thacker on ‘Dash and Lily.’

Agneeta Thacker has only been acting since 2011, but she’s appeared on series and in movies, including NBC’s “Chicago PD,” Netflix’s “Daredevil,” NBC’s “The Blacklist,” “Bushwick” (2017), and “The Valley” (2017).

William Hill, who plays Lily’s Uncle Sal, starred on “Boardwalk Empire.”

Netflix William Hill on ‘Dash and Lily.’

William Hill has been acting since the late 1980s, but he’s probably best known for playing Ward Boss O’Neil on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire.”

Fans may also recognise him from “Gran Torino” (2008), “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003), Netflix’s “House of Cards,” and NBC’s “Law and Order.”

