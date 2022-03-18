What the star-studded cast of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ spin-off ‘Human Resources’ looks like in real life

Aidy Bryant plays the lead character, Emmy the Lovebug.

While “Big Mouth” focuses on a group of teenagers going through puberty, “Human Resources” switches the focus to the hormone monsters and other creatures that control these teens’ emotions.

“Saturday Night Live” star Aidy Bryant is the voice behind the lead character Emmy, who gets promoted to full-time Lovebug in the show. Lovebugs control humans’ ability to love and Emmy must learn to keep her life under control so she can help her clients.