What the star-studded cast of Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ spin-off ‘Human Resources’ looks like in real life

Netflix’s “Big Mouth” spin-off focuses on the creatures that control human emotions.
“Human Resources” has many familiar voices, including Hugh Jackman and Keke Palmer.
The show premieres on March 18, 2022, on Netflix.
Aidy Bryant plays the lead character, Emmy the Lovebug.
While “Big Mouth” focuses on a group of teenagers going through puberty, “Human Resources” switches the focus to the hormone monsters and other creatures that control these teens’ emotions.
“Saturday Night Live” star Aidy Bryant is the voice behind the lead character Emmy, who gets promoted to full-time Lovebug in the show. Lovebugs control humans’ ability to love and Emmy must learn to keep her life under control so she can help her clients.
Keke Palmer plays fellow Lovebug Rochelle.
Keke Palmer’s character Rochelle appeared in season 5 of “Big Mouth” as Missy’s “Hate Worm,” the snake-like creatures that Lovebugs transform into when their humans feel hate.
In “Human Resources” Rochelle is a good friend of Emmy, ambitious and competitive when it comes to her job.
“Wandavision” star Randall Park is the voice of reason as Pete.
Logic Rocks are another species of monsters that guide humans to rationality rather than emotions, causing conflict with other members of the office.
Pete, voiced by Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Jimmy Woo actor Randall Park, is a big nerd who just wants to connect with his co-workers despite their differences.
Hugh Jackman is the voice behind the sexy Addiction Angel Dante.
The sexy Addiction Angel is voiced by none other than the Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman.
Addiction Angels lure humans into a variety of vices and some of the monsters fall under Dante’s spell in “Human Resources.”
“Big Mouth” co-creator Nick Kroll is reprising his role as Maury the hormone monster.
In “Big Mouth,” Nick Kroll played multiple roles, including himself in the season finale of season five. He is reprising his hormone monster role Maury in the spin-off and there might even be a cameo from the elderly hormone monster, Rick.
Maury is a sex freak that encourages his clients to embrace their desires, no matter how weird they may appear to others.
Maury’s better half, Connie, is played by Maya Rudolph.
The former “SNL” star is another actor from the main “Big Mouth” series reprising their role. Maya Rudolph plays Connie, a sassy Hormone Monstress who loves bubble baths and has an on-again, off-again relationship with Maury.
Missy’s Hormone Monstress Mona is played by Thandiwe Newton.
You might remember Missy’s British hormone Monstress in “Big Mouth” Mona. Mona is played by Thandiwe Newton, best known for her role in “Westworld.”
Mona is outspoken and loves persuading humans and monsters alike to rebel against the status quo.
David Thewlis reprises his role as the Shame Wizard Lionel.
Season 2 of “Big Mouth” introduced the Shame Wizard Lionel, a ghost-like creature that feeds on human’s shame.
Lionel, voiced by “Harry Potter” Remus Lupin actor David Thewlis, continues his mischievous ways in “Human Resources,” tormenting both monsters and humans alike.
Lupita Nyong’o stars as another Shame Wizard called Asha.
“Us” actress Lupita Nyong’o is also part of the cast as another Shame Wizard Asha. Asha is beautiful, mysterious, and becomes a romantic interest for Lionel.
Helen Mirren has joined the “Big Mouth” world as yet another Shame Wizard named Rita.
Academy Award winner Helen Mirren portrays a renowned Shame Wizard and author Rita in “Human Resources.” She also happens to be Lionel’s mother who refuses to show affection to her son.
Maria Bamford is the voice behind the anxiety mosquitoes and a depression cat.
Voice actress Maria Bamford is another person from the “Big Mouth” main cast reprising the role in the spin-off. She plays both Tito the Anxiety Mosquito from season four and the Depression Cat Kitty Dukakis that has made multiple appearances in the main series.
Both of their roles are self-explanatory, but Kitty especially will be trying to manipulate the new Lovebug Emmy.
Brandon Kyle Goodman plays the fan-favorite Lovebug Walter.
Walter, voiced by “Feel The Beat” actor Brandon Kyle Goodman, was the passionate Lovebug turned Hate Worm turned Lovebug again introduced in season five of “Big Mouth.”
Walter’s commitment to finding love for his client humans continues in “Human Resources.”
Pamela Adlon plays the final Lovebug rounding out the main cast, Sonya.
“Better Things” star Pamela Adlon reprises her role as the no-nonsense Lovebug Sonya from “Big Mouth” season 5. Sonya has a career change after getting fired for breaking a rule.
Rosie Perez plays another new creature Petra the Ambition Gremlin.
Another species of creatures introduced in “Human Resources” are the Ambition Gremlins that put their career above everything else. “The Flight Attendant” star Rosie Perez plays one of these Gremlins called Petra.
Keith from Grief is portrayed by Henry Winkler.
Henry Winkler, best known for his role as the 1980s character The Fonz in “Happy Days,” is the voice of the grief sweater Keith, a cuddly creature until you don’t hug him and he turns into a monster.
Ali Wong has a new role in “Human Resources” as the human Becca.
“Human Resources” introduces new adult humans to interact with the emotion creatures. The first of which is comedian Ali Wong, who plays a pregnant hard-working lawyer Becca who Emmy is assigned to. Wong had already appeared in the main “Big Mouth” series as teenager Ali.
Tim Robinson plays Phoenix Suns fan Doug.
“I Think You Should Leave” creator Tim Robinson plays another human named Doug, a big Phoenix Suns basketball fan. Doug is a loveable sweetheart who is devoted to his fiancée, Donna.
Janelle Monáe appears in the show as an LGBTQ Doula Claudia.
American singer Janelle Monáe continues her pivot into acting with her role in “Human Resources” as Claudia. Claudia is an LGBTQ hippie doula who ends up having a relationship with the Lovebug Sonya.