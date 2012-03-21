Inside 'The Hunger Games' Cast Book Signing Mania

“The Hunger Games” is taking over New York City today as members of the cast will be signing autographs, books and more tonight at Barnes and Noble in Union Square.
In anticipation for the events, fans upon fans waited in line from yesterday morning until 10 a.m. to get coveted gold bracelets that would allow them to see their favourite stars 8 p.m.
Some found out about the event through “The Hunger Games” twitter while others through fan sites and clips in newspapers.
For the most part, the fans were hoping to see the big trio at the book signing: Katniss aka Jennifer Lawrence, Peeta aka Josh Hutcherson and Gale aka Liam Hemsworth. And many showed their love of characters (Peeta especially) through T-shirts and signs.
Take a look at the dedicated “Hunger Games” addicts in all their love and pride. And get ready for the movie release this Friday, March 23rd.
If the movie screenings’ fans are anything like the ones at the signing line, there will be jewelry, costumes and makeup all over the theatres.
Friends Taylor, Molly, Jess and Ashley had been waiting in line since 11 a.m. Monday morning to get their bracelets for the book signing.
The girls were all huge fans of the two main tributes from District 12: Katniss and Peeta. And all of them hoped to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson at the signing.
Kristin (red jacket) and her friends have been waiting since 10 p.m. for their gold bracelets and even had to help set up the barricades.
They met and made friends with Michael, Jessica, Tiffany and Kevin (not pictured) who also brought sleeping arrangements. Out of the many, Jessica was the lone Gale (Liam Hemsworth) fan while the rest were desperate to meet Peeta and Katniss.
The line stretched from Barnes and Noble at Union Square all the way around to 18th St. and Park ...
Josh and his friend Mike cannot wait to see Josh Hutcherson as Peeta. The two have been waiting in line since 11 p.m. last night.
Most of the crowd seemed to be big fans of the baker's son/ potential lover of Katniss.
Rose and her sister Leanne came up at 9 a.m. this morning to meet with the stars.
Their father, who also read the books, pulled them out of school in Garrison, NY to bring them to Union Square. Unfortunately they were near the back of the line and did not get bracelets.
Amber, Bree and Kathy got in line at 6 a.m. this morning for the book signing. They came in from Connecticut and brought some pictures of their friends and family in the army overseas.
Apparently the soldiers are also 'Hunger Games' fans and the ladies wanted the cast to take pictures with the photos so the troops could have a sweet keepsake.
Alison pulled her daughter out of school so that the duo could get their bracelets and meet the cast together. Both mum and daughter are diehard 'Hunger Games' fans.
(From left to right) Maria and Amanda trekked to Union Square from New Jersey while Kayla came in from Long Island to meet Hutcherson and Lawrence.
The girls said their plan was to stay put until they're allowed to go inside for the signing and Amanda (in the middle) is looking to rock a new 'Hunger Games'-themed shirt every day for the rest of the week.
Maria bought the 'Electrify' colour from China Glaze's 'Hunger Games' nail polish collection. The company has 11 other shades which were released earlier this month.
Stacy (on right) is a big fan of Gale, aka Hemsworth while her twin sister Sasha thinks Peeta (Hutcherson) is the better mate for Katniss.
Sasha said Peeta was much more sincere and kind while Stacy called him 'puny.' The twins got in line at 8 this morning.
The first few celebrate their entry into the book-signing, but there weren't tickets for everyone ...
Sadly, the twins Stacy and Sasha did not get bracelets. But everyone waiting on 18th Street from Park Avenue to Broadway also missed out.
