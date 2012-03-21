Inside 'The Hunger Games' Cast Book Signing Mania

“The Hunger Games” is taking over New York City today as members of the cast will be signing autographs, books and more tonight at Barnes and Noble in Union Square.



In anticipation for the events, fans upon fans waited in line from yesterday morning until 10 a.m. to get coveted gold bracelets that would allow them to see their favourite stars 8 p.m.

Some found out about the event through “The Hunger Games” twitter while others through fan sites and clips in newspapers.

For the most part, the fans were hoping to see the big trio at the book signing: Katniss aka Jennifer Lawrence, Peeta aka Josh Hutcherson and Gale aka Liam Hemsworth. And many showed their love of characters (Peeta especially) through T-shirts and signs.

Take a look at the dedicated “Hunger Games” addicts in all their love and pride. And get ready for the movie release this Friday, March 23rd.

If the movie screenings’ fans are anything like the ones at the signing line, there will be jewelry, costumes and makeup all over the theatres.

