Epically awesome pictures of Saturn

Saturn flaunts the most majestic planetary rings in the solar system, but those are not the only things that make this beautiful gas giant unique. It’s also the farthest planet from Earth that we can see with the naked eye.

From 746 million miles away, however, we can’t observe Saturn like NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which has been orbiting the ringed planet since 2004.

While some of Cassini’s photos portray Saturn as a tranquil giant floating in space, others reveal the dynamic, stormy nature of its windy atmosphere.

Here’s a collection of some of the most incredible images Cassini has captured so far. You can learn more about each image by clicking the link provided in each photo’s caption in the lower right.

