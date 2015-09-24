YouTube fitness star Cassey Ho's 8 best tips for getting in shape at home

It’s easy to say you can’t get in shape because you don’t have the time or cash to go to an expensive gym.

But thanks to YouTube fitness experts like Cassey Ho, neither of those excuses is valid anymore.

Ho is the creator of Pop Pilates, who coaches her 2.5 million YouTube followers and the visitors of her website, Blogilates, in the art of getting fit and staying healthy. She also made headlines earlier this year for a viral video she created about body shaming and made the cut for our Social 50 list of the best people to follow on the internet right now.

She approaches diet and fitness from every angle, offering tons of great advice for people who want to slim down or tone up the healthy way. Here are eight of the best pieces of advice from her website and YouTube videos.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.