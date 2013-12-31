Train Derails And Catches Fire In North Dakota, Another Train Hits It

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A train has derailed and caught fire near Casselton, N.D., WDAY News reports.

Smoke can reportedly be seen more than a dozen miles from town.

The train was carrying crude oil, according to InForum of Fargo. No crew members were injured.

After the derailment, another train hit the oil train, causing at least seven cars to explode, according to an InForum reporter on Twitter.

Police have shut down streets to traffic within a mile of the derailment.

Casselton residents have been told to stay inside, KFGO News reports.

