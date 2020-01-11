Casper, the buzzy sleep startup that ignited the online mattress-shopping craze, has filed to go public

Casper Casper is going public.

$US1 billion startup Casper is going public.

The company filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Casper did not say how much money it plans to raise in the offering or the valuation it is seeking.

Casper sells mattresses and other sleep-related products directly to consumers.

Casper, the online mattress retailer, has filed to go public.

On Friday, the buzzy sleep startup filed paperwork with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange. It plans to list its common stock under the ticker symbol “CSPR.” Casper did not say how much money it plans to raise in the offering or the valuation it’s seeking.

Casper started selling mattresses online and shipping them to customers in boxes in 2014. Its direct-to-consumer model earned it the nickname, “the Warby Parter of mattress.” Since then, Casper has become a disruptor in its own right. The company delivered mattresses to more than 1.4 million customers and opened 60 retail stores where customers can try out the beds. It also added pillows, sheets, weighted blankets, night lights, and other sleep-related products to its online catalogue.

Still, there’s no sleep for the startup as it fends off nearly 200 companies trying to sell mattresses online. Casper has the highest sales of online mattress brands like Purple and Nectar, but its share of the total market for selling mattress online slid to 5% in 2019, according to Rakuten Intelligence. It trails Amazon, which sells Casper products in addition to its own offerings, and Sleep Number.

The S-1 filing describes the global “sleep economy” as a $US432 billion business, part of a trio of wellness solutions including nutrition and fitness that have secured rich valuations in recent years. This week, ClassPass, the startup that lets members access a variety of workout classes for a monthly fee, joined the pantheon of unicorns – or startups worth more than $US1 billion – with a new $US285 million investment. It’s eyeing a public offering in the future.

Casper has raised $US355 million from investors including Lerer Hippeau, New Enterprise Associates, IVP, and Target, and was last valued at $US1.1 billion.

The filing said Casper saw an increase in net losses of $US92.1 million in 2018 from $US73.4 million in 2017. Net losses were $US67.4 million for the first three quarters of 2019.

The startup’s net revenue of $US357.9 million in 2018 was also up from $US250.9 million in 2017. For the first nine months of 2019, net revenues reached $US312.3 million.

This story is developing.

