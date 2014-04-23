There's A 'Warby Parker Of Mattresses' That's Shipping Fluffy, King-Size Beds In Boxes As Small As Golf Bags

Casper is a mattress startup that’s made something interesting.

Instead of strapping a new, pricey bed on to the top of your car or in a large moving van, its latex-memory foam beds fold up into a box the size of golf clubs and fit in the back of an average car’s trunk. The beds can also be shipped directly to your door nationally and for orders in New York City, Casper says it will deliver a mattress in under two hours.

The mattresses come in six sizes, from Twin all the way up to California King and cost between $US500 and $US950 with a 10 year warranty. Those prices are about in-line with mainstream mattress makers.

They’re 10 inches high with three inches of foam on top, and they don’t appear to not have kinks or sagging when unfolded. There is no option for firmness, or softness. You get what you get from Casper.

Casper has no retail stores. But it’s giving customers 40 nights to sleep on a bed. If they don’t like it, Casper will come and get it free of charge.

Another thing to note: Casper doesn’t sell box springs, so you have to get that on your own.

Casper has raised a $1.85 million seed round led by Lerer Ventures with Norwest Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital, Vaizra Investments, Correlation Ventures, Queensbridge Ventures, Cap-Meridia Ventures, Wilson Sonsini and angel investors. The founding team, Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Luke Sherwin, Neil Parikh and Gabe Flateman, is comprised of former IDEO designers. IDEO is a prestigious design and consulting firm.

Casper could be a high-demand product for college students or recent graduates who need to fill their apartments affordably for the first time.

How does a California King bed fit into a box and the trunk of a NYC taxi?

Here’s the process.

First, the mattress is stuffed into this contraption, which pushes down on it to condense the foam.

Then it presses the mattress in on the sides to tighten it up into a rectangle.

Here’s how it looks when it comes out of the machine:

Casper

Here it is, being stuffed in the box.

Casper

The box fits in the trunk of a car or a taxi.

The mattress can even be delivered by a bike boy.

Casper

The bed arrives at a buyer’s door. In NYC, it’s delivered in one to two hours.

Casper

Casper, being unboxed.

It comes out looking pretty fluffy at 10 inches high .

Casper

Here’s a Casper mattress all done up.

Casper

And here’s a guy laying on his new Casper bed. It appears to be adequately firm.

Casper

