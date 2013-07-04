CASINO WARS: Barry O'Farrell Could Announce The Winner Today

David Murray, the head of an independent panel assessing dual casino development applications from both Echo and Crown, has handed his report to the NSW Government.
Echo and James Packer’s Crown have been at each others throats, waging a war of words through Australia’s media, and lodging grand proposals in an attempt to out do each other.
And now we might get an answer. The Australian Financial Review is reporting NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell could make an announcement today.
Watch this space…
