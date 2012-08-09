How The Gambling Industry Is Helping Pay The Bills In 13 US States

Photo: flickr / Images Money

Casinos had a rough couple of years following the latest U.S. recession, but the numbers are turning up.According to a new report from the American Gaming Association titled “State of the States: The 2012 AGA Survey of Casino Entertainment,” casinos in the U.S. brought in a total of $35.64 billion of revenues in 2011 and “returned $7.93 billion of those revenues to states and localities in the form of direct gaming taxes — a 4.5 per cent increase over 2010 totals.”



13 out of the 22 states in which casinos are legal posted increases in tax revenues year over year.

Some of the increases were due to new casino openings – the report says that “in Maryland, the addition of a second casino and the first full year of operations at the first drove a 464.2 per cent increase. New casinos in Kansas and New York led to increases of 38.0 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively.”

Maryland, 464.2% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 2 Number of people employed: 290 Total tax revenue raised: $90 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 464.2 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education trust fund, local impact grants, small, minority- and women-owned businesses Legal since: 2008 Source: AGA Kansas, 38.0% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 2 Number of people employed: N/A Total tax revenue raised: $13 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 38.0 per cent How the taxes are spent: State debt reduction, infrastructure improvements, property tax relief, problem gambling treatment Legal since: 2007 Source: AGA New York, 15.6% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 9 Number of people employed: 5,082 Total tax revenue raised: $593 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 15.6 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education Legal since: 2001 Source: AGA Pennsylvania, 9.6% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 10 Number of people employed: 13,050 Total tax revenue raised: $1.46 billion Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 9.6 per cent How the taxes are spent: Property tax relief, economic development, tourism, horse racing industry, host local government Legal since: 2004 Source: AGA Oklahoma, 6.4% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 2 Number of people employed: 905 Total tax revenue raised: $18 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 6.4 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education Legal since: 2004 Source: AGA West Virginia, 6.4% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 5 Number of people employed: 4,475 Total tax revenue raised: $406 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 6.4 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education, senior citizens, tourism Legal since: 1994 Source: AGA Iowa, 5.3% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 18 Number of people employed: 9,384 Total tax revenue raised: $322 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 5.3 per cent How the taxes are spent: Infrastructure, schools and universities, the environment, tourism projects, cultural initiatives, general fund Legal since: 1989 Source: AGA Illinois, 5.0% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 10 Number of people employed: 7,911 Total tax revenue raised: $489 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 5.0 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education assistance, local government Legal since: 1990 Source: AGA Rhode Island, 4.2% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 2 Number of people employed: N/A Total tax revenue raised: $309 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 4.2 per cent How the taxes are spent: General fund Legal since: 1992 Source: AGA Nevada, 3.6% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 256 Number of people employed: 174,381 Total tax revenue raised: $865 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 3.6 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education, local governments, general fund, problem gambling programs Legal since: 1931 Source: AGA Michigan, 3.0% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 3 Number of people employed: 7,303 Total tax revenue raised: $321 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 3.0 per cent How the taxes are spent: Public safety, capital improvements, youth programs, tax relief, neighbourhood development and improvement, infrastructure repair and improvement Legal since: 1996 Source: AGA New Mexico, 0.6% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 5 Number of people employed: 1,447 Total tax revenue raised: $65 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 0.6 per cent How the taxes are spent: General fund, problem gambling treatment Legal since: 1997 Source: AGA Louisiana, 0.2% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 18 Number of people employed: 17,207 Total tax revenue raised: $573 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 0.2 per cent How the taxes are spent: General fund, city of New Orleans, public retirement systems, state capital improvements, rainy day fund Legal since: 1991 Source: AGA Unfortunately... Missouri, -0.3% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 12 Number of people employed: 10,435 Total tax revenue raised: $485 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -0.3 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education, local public safety programs, compulsive gambling treatment, veterans' programs, early childhood programs Legal since: 1993 Source: AGA Indiana, -3.3% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 13 Number of people employed: 14,079 Total tax revenue raised: $846 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.3 per cent How the taxes are spent: Economic development, local government Legal since: 1993 Source: AGA Maine, -3.7% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 1 Number of people employed: 364 Total tax revenue raised: $29 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.7 per cent How the taxes are spent: Education, health care, agriculture, gambling control board administration, city of Bangor Legal since: 2004 Source: AGA Mississippi, -3.9% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 30 Number of people employed: 23,721 Total tax revenue raised: $274 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.9 per cent How the taxes are spent: Housing, education, transportation, health care services, youth counseling programs, local public safety programs Legal since: 1990 Source: AGA Colorado, -4.5% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 40 Number of people employed: 9,263 Total tax revenue raised: $102 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -4.5 per cent How the taxes are spent: Local communities, historic preservation, community colleges, general fund Legal since: 1990 Source: AGA South Dakota, -5.0% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 35 Number of people employed: 1,647 Total tax revenue raised: $16 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -5.0 per cent How the taxes are spent: 50% commission fund; 40% Department of Tourism; 10% Lawrence County Legal since: 1989 Source: AGA Delaware, -5.3% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 3 Number of people employed: 2,730 Total tax revenue raised: $230 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -5.3 per cent How the taxes are spent: General fund Legal since: 1994 Source: AGA Florida, -6.4% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 5 Number of people employed: 2,601 Total tax revenue raised: $144 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -6.4 per cent How the taxes are spent: Statewide education Legal since: 2006 Source: AGA New Jersey, -9.1% tax revenue growth Number of casinos: 11 Number of people employed: 32,823 Total tax revenue raised: $278 million Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -9.1 per cent How the taxes are spent: Senior citizens, disabled, economic revitalization programs Legal since: 1976 Source: AGA

