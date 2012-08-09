How The Gambling Industry Is Helping Pay The Bills In 13 US States

Matthew Boesler
Blackjack cards casino gambling

Photo: flickr / Images Money

Casinos had a rough couple of years following the latest U.S. recession, but the numbers are turning up.According to a new report from the American Gaming Association titled “State of the States: The 2012 AGA Survey of Casino Entertainment,” casinos in the U.S. brought in a total of $35.64 billion of revenues in 2011 and “returned $7.93 billion of those revenues to states and localities in the form of direct gaming taxes — a 4.5 per cent increase over 2010 totals.”

13 out of the 22 states in which casinos are legal posted increases in tax revenues year over year.

Some of the increases were due to new casino openings – the report says that “in Maryland, the addition of a second casino and the first full year of operations at the first drove a 464.2 per cent increase. New casinos in Kansas and New York led to increases of 38.0 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively.”

Maryland, 464.2% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 2

Number of people employed: 290

Total tax revenue raised: $90 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 464.2 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education trust fund, local impact grants, small, minority- and women-owned businesses

Legal since: 2008

Source: AGA

Kansas, 38.0% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 2

Number of people employed: N/A

Total tax revenue raised: $13 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 38.0 per cent

How the taxes are spent: State debt reduction, infrastructure improvements, property tax relief, problem gambling treatment

Legal since: 2007

Source: AGA

New York, 15.6% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 9

Number of people employed: 5,082

Total tax revenue raised: $593 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 15.6 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education

Legal since: 2001

Source: AGA

Pennsylvania, 9.6% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 10

Number of people employed: 13,050

Total tax revenue raised: $1.46 billion

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 9.6 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Property tax relief, economic development, tourism, horse racing industry, host local government

Legal since: 2004

Source: AGA

Oklahoma, 6.4% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 2

Number of people employed: 905

Total tax revenue raised: $18 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 6.4 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education

Legal since: 2004

Source: AGA

West Virginia, 6.4% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 5

Number of people employed: 4,475

Total tax revenue raised: $406 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 6.4 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education, senior citizens, tourism

Legal since: 1994

Source: AGA

Iowa, 5.3% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 18

Number of people employed: 9,384

Total tax revenue raised: $322 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 5.3 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Infrastructure, schools and universities, the environment, tourism projects, cultural initiatives, general fund

Legal since: 1989

Source: AGA

Illinois, 5.0% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 10

Number of people employed: 7,911

Total tax revenue raised: $489 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 5.0 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education assistance, local government

Legal since: 1990

Source: AGA

Rhode Island, 4.2% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 2

Number of people employed: N/A

Total tax revenue raised: $309 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 4.2 per cent

How the taxes are spent: General fund

Legal since: 1992

Source: AGA

Nevada, 3.6% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 256

Number of people employed: 174,381

Total tax revenue raised: $865 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 3.6 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education, local governments, general fund, problem gambling programs

Legal since: 1931

Source: AGA

Michigan, 3.0% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 3

Number of people employed: 7,303

Total tax revenue raised: $321 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 3.0 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Public safety, capital improvements, youth programs, tax relief, neighbourhood development and improvement, infrastructure repair and improvement

Legal since: 1996

Source: AGA

New Mexico, 0.6% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 5

Number of people employed: 1,447

Total tax revenue raised: $65 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 0.6 per cent

How the taxes are spent: General fund, problem gambling treatment

Legal since: 1997

Source: AGA

Louisiana, 0.2% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 18

Number of people employed: 17,207

Total tax revenue raised: $573 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 0.2 per cent

How the taxes are spent: General fund, city of New Orleans, public retirement systems, state capital improvements, rainy day fund

Legal since: 1991

Source: AGA

Unfortunately...

Missouri, -0.3% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 12

Number of people employed: 10,435

Total tax revenue raised: $485 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -0.3 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education, local public safety programs, compulsive gambling treatment, veterans' programs, early childhood programs

Legal since: 1993

Source: AGA

Indiana, -3.3% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 13

Number of people employed: 14,079

Total tax revenue raised: $846 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.3 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Economic development, local government

Legal since: 1993

Source: AGA

Maine, -3.7% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 1

Number of people employed: 364

Total tax revenue raised: $29 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.7 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Education, health care, agriculture, gambling control board administration, city of Bangor

Legal since: 2004

Source: AGA

Mississippi, -3.9% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 30

Number of people employed: 23,721

Total tax revenue raised: $274 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.9 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Housing, education, transportation, health care services, youth counseling programs, local public safety programs

Legal since: 1990

Source: AGA

Colorado, -4.5% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 40

Number of people employed: 9,263

Total tax revenue raised: $102 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -4.5 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Local communities, historic preservation, community colleges, general fund

Legal since: 1990

Source: AGA

South Dakota, -5.0% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 35

Number of people employed: 1,647

Total tax revenue raised: $16 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -5.0 per cent

How the taxes are spent: 50% commission fund; 40% Department of Tourism; 10% Lawrence County

Legal since: 1989

Source: AGA

Delaware, -5.3% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 3

Number of people employed: 2,730

Total tax revenue raised: $230 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -5.3 per cent

How the taxes are spent: General fund

Legal since: 1994

Source: AGA

Florida, -6.4% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 5

Number of people employed: 2,601

Total tax revenue raised: $144 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -6.4 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Statewide education

Legal since: 2006

Source: AGA

New Jersey, -9.1% tax revenue growth

Number of casinos: 11

Number of people employed: 32,823

Total tax revenue raised: $278 million

Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -9.1 per cent

How the taxes are spent: Senior citizens, disabled, economic revitalization programs

Legal since: 1976

Source: AGA

Check out what people are actually betting on

11 Fascinating Alternative Economic And Financial Bets >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.