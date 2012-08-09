How The Gambling Industry Is Helping Pay The Bills In 13 US States

Photo: flickr / Images Money
Casinos had a rough couple of years following the latest U.S. recession, but the numbers are turning up.According to a new report from the American Gaming Association titled “State of the States: The 2012 AGA Survey of Casino Entertainment,” casinos in the U.S. brought in a total of $35.64 billion of revenues in 2011 and “returned $7.93 billion of those revenues to states and localities in the form of direct gaming taxes — a 4.5 per cent increase over 2010 totals.”
13 out of the 22 states in which casinos are legal posted increases in tax revenues year over year.
Some of the increases were due to new casino openings – the report says that “in Maryland, the addition of a second casino and the first full year of operations at the first drove a 464.2 per cent increase. New casinos in Kansas and New York led to increases of 38.0 per cent and 17.9 per cent, respectively.”
Number of casinos: 2
Number of people employed: 290
Total tax revenue raised: $90 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 464.2 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education trust fund, local impact grants, small, minority- and women-owned businesses
Legal since: 2008
Number of casinos: 2
Number of people employed: N/A
Total tax revenue raised: $13 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 38.0 per cent
How the taxes are spent: State debt reduction, infrastructure improvements, property tax relief, problem gambling treatment
Legal since: 2007
Number of casinos: 9
Number of people employed: 5,082
Total tax revenue raised: $593 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 15.6 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education
Legal since: 2001
Number of casinos: 10
Number of people employed: 13,050
Total tax revenue raised: $1.46 billion
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 9.6 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Property tax relief, economic development, tourism, horse racing industry, host local government
Legal since: 2004
Number of casinos: 2
Number of people employed: 905
Total tax revenue raised: $18 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 6.4 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education
Legal since: 2004
Number of casinos: 5
Number of people employed: 4,475
Total tax revenue raised: $406 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 6.4 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education, senior citizens, tourism
Legal since: 1994
Number of casinos: 18
Number of people employed: 9,384
Total tax revenue raised: $322 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 5.3 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Infrastructure, schools and universities, the environment, tourism projects, cultural initiatives, general fund
Legal since: 1989
Number of casinos: 10
Number of people employed: 7,911
Total tax revenue raised: $489 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 5.0 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education assistance, local government
Legal since: 1990
Number of casinos: 2
Number of people employed: N/A
Total tax revenue raised: $309 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 4.2 per cent
How the taxes are spent: General fund
Legal since: 1992
Number of casinos: 256
Number of people employed: 174,381
Total tax revenue raised: $865 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 3.6 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education, local governments, general fund, problem gambling programs
Legal since: 1931
Number of casinos: 3
Number of people employed: 7,303
Total tax revenue raised: $321 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 3.0 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Public safety, capital improvements, youth programs, tax relief, neighbourhood development and improvement, infrastructure repair and improvement
Legal since: 1996
Number of casinos: 5
Number of people employed: 1,447
Total tax revenue raised: $65 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 0.6 per cent
How the taxes are spent: General fund, problem gambling treatment
Legal since: 1997
Number of casinos: 18
Number of people employed: 17,207
Total tax revenue raised: $573 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: 0.2 per cent
How the taxes are spent: General fund, city of New Orleans, public retirement systems, state capital improvements, rainy day fund
Legal since: 1991
Number of casinos: 12
Number of people employed: 10,435
Total tax revenue raised: $485 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -0.3 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education, local public safety programs, compulsive gambling treatment, veterans' programs, early childhood programs
Legal since: 1993
Number of casinos: 13
Number of people employed: 14,079
Total tax revenue raised: $846 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.3 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Economic development, local government
Legal since: 1993
Number of casinos: 1
Number of people employed: 364
Total tax revenue raised: $29 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.7 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Education, health care, agriculture, gambling control board administration, city of Bangor
Legal since: 2004
Number of casinos: 30
Number of people employed: 23,721
Total tax revenue raised: $274 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -3.9 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Housing, education, transportation, health care services, youth counseling programs, local public safety programs
Legal since: 1990
Number of casinos: 40
Number of people employed: 9,263
Total tax revenue raised: $102 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -4.5 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Local communities, historic preservation, community colleges, general fund
Legal since: 1990
Number of casinos: 35
Number of people employed: 1,647
Total tax revenue raised: $16 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -5.0 per cent
How the taxes are spent: 50% commission fund; 40% Department of Tourism; 10% Lawrence County
Legal since: 1989
Number of casinos: 3
Number of people employed: 2,730
Total tax revenue raised: $230 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -5.3 per cent
How the taxes are spent: General fund
Legal since: 1994
Number of casinos: 5
Number of people employed: 2,601
Total tax revenue raised: $144 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -6.4 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Statewide education
Legal since: 2006
Number of casinos: 11
Number of people employed: 32,823
Total tax revenue raised: $278 million
Tax revenue growth from a year ago: -9.1 per cent
How the taxes are spent: Senior citizens, disabled, economic revitalization programs
Legal since: 1976
