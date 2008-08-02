Casino CEO Blames Poor Results On "Bad Luck"

When a company’s profits fall 89% year-over-year, management usually blames everyone but themselves. The same is true at Mohegan Sun Casino, but the specific explanation is a new one. CEO Mitchell Etess put down a poor Q2 to “bad luck.” WNBC:



Gamblers played about $611 million at table games during the quarter, a 6.4 per cent increase. The casino kept about 11.6 per cent of that gambling money, nearly 5 per cent less than it did during last year’s quarter.

Well, Mr. Etess (And Mohegan stakeholders), better luck next time!

