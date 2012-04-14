Check Out This Fort Knox Ceremony That Nearly Every Soldier Goes Through Before Going To Afghanistan

jlilyea via flickr



Jonn Lilyea, retired platoon sergeant and no-holds-barred military blogger, is contributing to BI Military & defence’s new section The Smoke Pit — where authentic military voices tell it like it is, and active-duty troops dish on what matters most to them. ~ E. Lee & R. JohnsonOne of our readers at This Ain’t Hell (TAH), the blog where I’m based, is a member of the Army’s 3rd ESC (Expeditionary Sustainment Command) which has been around since the Korean war.

Check out the pictures >

They just deployed to Afghanistan where their main mission is making sure warfighters get what they need anytime, anywhere — ammo, fuel, food, you name it. It’s one of the few jobs where women really are on the frontlines.

The unit’s Public Affairs officer says their other mission is to oversee the drawdown of U.S. forces and equipment to meet the 2014 deadline.

It’s a support unit, so no one is really interested in what they do — it’s not sexy like an infantry unit.

But being responsible for everything that comes into theatre deserves recognition.

And that’s why one of TAH’s co-bloggers has joined the 3rd ESC as an embedded reporter. So expect some first-hand dispatches from the war zone.

We were invited to their Casing of the colours Ceremony at Fort Knox, Kentucky, last week as they prepared to deploy to Afghanistan.

colours mean the Stars & Stripes, along with flags representing the unit and the Army, or whichever service the troops belong to. The historic colours are carried with their unit at all times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.