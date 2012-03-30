5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Will Make You Feel Dumb

Photo: CNBC

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations, is known for his daily letter Cashin’s Comments.He’s also known for putting a piece of trivia (usually logic, maths or history) at the end of every letter.



The brain teasers are a lot of fun and we always look forward to learning the answer the following day. (Of course, Google is for cheaters.)

Here are the 5 trivia questions from this week’s Cashin’s Comments. We put the answer on each subsequent slide.

We kick things off with the answer to last Friday’s question. Good luck!

Last Friday's Question What is a 15 letter word in which none of the letters occur twice? (Pun Clue - You can bet on getting it right but don't make book on it!) Source: Cashin's Comments Last Friday's Answer The 15 letter word with no letter repeating (that you shouldn't try to make book on knowing) is - 'uncopyrightable.' Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Question In the non-capitalised alphabet some consonants go up like b,d,f,h,k,i and t. Others go down like p,g, etc. or stay level c, m. etc. Find a hyphenated adjective that contains 6 of the 7 uppers and may describe an idea. (Hint: _ _ _ _ - _ _ _ _ _) Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Answer The hyphenated adjective with 6 of the 7 upper consonantants was 'half-baked' (at least that's my theory). Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question Happy Birthday! - Bob is 33 years old today. That is three times as old as Nick was when Bob was the age that Nick is today. How old is Nick? Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer Nick would be 22 years old. Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question Maybe someone should have told Al Gore - Who were the vice presidents who became president by election - not by death succession? (Hint - there are only 5.) Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer The five U.S. vice presidents who first became president by election were: John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Richard Nixon, George Bush and Martin Van Buren. Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question I'll meet you halfway. Generous Gene comes back from the potato patch with a sack of potatoes. To the first friend he meets he gives half the sack plus half a potato. To the next friend he gives half of what he has left plus one half a potato. To the third friend he gives half of what's left plus one half a potato. Now the sack is empty. How many potatoes were originally in the sack? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer Generous Gene began with a sack of seven potatoes. Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question 'Your planet or mine?' Astronaut Ron found himself safely on the planet Zilat. There were two species on the planet - one set had one eye....the other 2 eyes. One set told only the truth. The other only lied. Ron asked a single eyed alien if he was a truth teller. The alien replied - 'Zyxtrap!' Confused, Ron asked a 2 eyed alien what the first had said. The 2 eyed alien, using hand signals, indicated that 'Zyxtrap' meant yes but warned that the first alien was a liar. Who told the truth? Source: Cashin's Comments You'll have to come back next week for the answer. In case you missed last week's, check out 5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Drove Traders Bananas >

