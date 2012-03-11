5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Have Wall Street Baffled

Art Cashin, UBS Financial Services’ director of floor operations, is known for his daily letter Cashin’s Comments. But he’s also known for putting a piece of trivia at the end of every letter.



The brain teasers are a lot of fun and we always look forward to learning the answer the following day. (Google is for cheaters)

So once again we’ve decided to share with you the 5 trivia questions from this week’s Cashin’s Comments. We put the answer on each subsequent slide.

We kick things off with the answer to last Friday’s question.

Good luck!

Last Friday's Question (For those who think it's been too easy lately.) Here's a puzzle I was given the year before I became an NYSE member (thus a very old puzzle). In a small town, an elder gent goes to the bank to cash a refund check. He chats so much with the teller that neither one notices that she swaps the dollars for the cents (e.g. $5.10 becomes $10.05). He pockets the money and on the walk home gives 5¢ to a neighbour's kid. Once home he realises that after deducting the 5¢ he now has exactly twice the amount of the original check. What was the amount on the original check?? (Most of this is logical.) Source: Cashin's Comments Last Friday's Answer The answer was that the original check was for $31.63 thus the teller gave him $63.31. After giving the kid the nickel, he was left with $63.26 - which is exactly twice the amount of the original check. Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Question What number comes next in this series: 8, 12, 18, 26, __? Source: Cashin's Comments Monday's Answer This was a lay up as some folks had their kids do it. The next number in the series 8, 12, 18, 26 is '36.' Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Question Two term presidencies are not as common as you think. We've only had three back to back two termers once in our history. Who were they? Source: Cashin's Comments Tuesday's Answer We were looking for three two-term presidents in a row. At least that's how we poorly worded the question. That allowed the smarty pants division of the Triviates to pounce. They noted there were four two-termers in a row if you start with Washington. Then came Jefferson, Madison and Monroe. Sister Herman Joseph maintained that Washington wasn't elected but rather acclaimed to the presidency and wasn't Adams in there also? We'll watch our wording (hopefully) in the future. Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Question We all now know that the Liberty Bell was flawed when it was cast, resulting in several cracks. But folks should have known that early, since a key word is misspelled on the bell. What word is it? (Hint - It was probably written on the order invoice.) Source: Cashin's Comments Wednesday's Answer The Liberty Bell was ordered in 1750 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Colony of Pennsylvania's Constitution. They managed to misspell Pennsylvania as 'Pensylvania.' Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Question Bet you get this one - On a roulette wheel with numbers 0 through 36, Bob has made a bet. The number he picked is an odd number, divisible by 3, when its 2 digits are multiplied the answer is between 4 and 8. If the two digits are added, the answer still falls between 4 and 8. What number did Bob pick? Source: Cashin's Comments Thursday's Answer Bob picked '15'. Source: Cashin's Comments Friday's Question Where do you keep the spare change? Dad left his ATM card at the office so he tried to borrow from his daughter, Ann. She offered him two choices - the money in the bureau less the money in her purse or half of the total. Dad opted for the half and got $70. If he had taken the other option, he would have got $100. How much was in her purse? Source: Cashin's Comments You'll have to wait until next week for the answer! Check Out Last Week's 5 Art Cashin Brain Teasers That Will Drive You Crazy >

