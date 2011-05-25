5 Brain Teasers From Art Cashin That Will Make You Feel Stupid

Around the office we have some big fans of UBS’ Art Cashin and his “Cashin’s Comments” daily newsletter.
At the end of every letter he includes a brain teaser.
We thought we’d share a few recent favourites. Each answer is on the subsequent slide.
A few weeks ago, Cashin posed the following word puzzlers.
Each one is looking for palindrome (spelled the same backwards and forwards) that describes the phrase.
1. Not sloping (5 letters)
2. A mechanical part that moves something in a circle (7 letters)
3. Males and females (5 letters)
Answers:
1. Not sloping (5 letters) - Level
2. A mechanical part that moves something in a circle (7 letters) - Rotator
3. Males and females (5 letters) - Sexes
Here's a tough one...
Can you get these words that end with the same letters but won't help a poet? (Example: Clown/Grown)
Poet; Largest Amount
Milk Person (?); Not Plain
Garden Tool; New
Things You Wear; Needs
Answers:
Poet; Largest Amount = Frost/Most
Milk Person?; Not Plain = Maid/Plaid
Garden Tool; New = Shovel/Novel
Things You Wear; Needs = Pants/Wants
Find the 5 letter synonyms that all begin with 'Q' for these words:
A) Put down
B) Agile
C) Scruple
D) Twist
E) Entirely
Can you think of the nine states whose names never use the same letter twice?
(Hint: Virginia fails since it uses 'i' three times)
Find the word that fits with each series - Example: Ink, pig, name, knife (3). Answer = pen
A) parlor, contest, mark, sleeping (6)
B) room, bug, hospital, rest (3)
C) story, store, end, worm (4)
D) wash, snow, lie, elephant (5)
