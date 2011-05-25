5 Brain Teasers From Art Cashin That Will Make You Feel Stupid

Thornton McEnery
Art Cashin Trivia

Around the office we have some big fans of UBS’ Art Cashin and his “Cashin’s Comments” daily newsletter.

At the end of every letter he includes a brain teaser.

We thought we’d share a few recent favourites. Each answer is on the subsequent slide.

A few weeks ago, Cashin posed the following word puzzlers.

Each one is looking for palindrome (spelled the same backwards and forwards) that describes the phrase.

1. Not sloping (5 letters)

2. A mechanical part that moves something in a circle (7 letters)

3. Males and females (5 letters)

Answers:

1. Not sloping (5 letters) - Level

2. A mechanical part that moves something in a circle (7 letters) - Rotator

3. Males and females (5 letters) - Sexes

Here's a tough one...

Can you get these words that end with the same letters but won't help a poet? (Example: Clown/Grown)

Poet; Largest Amount

Milk Person (?); Not Plain

Garden Tool; New

Things You Wear; Needs

Answers:

Poet; Largest Amount = Frost/Most

Milk Person?; Not Plain = Maid/Plaid

Garden Tool; New = Shovel/Novel

Things You Wear; Needs = Pants/Wants

Find the 5 letter synonyms that all begin with 'Q' for these words:

A) Put down

B) Agile

C) Scruple

D) Twist

E) Entirely

A) Put down = Quell

B) Agile = Quick

C) Scruple = Qualm

D) Twist = Quirk

E) Entirely = Quite

Can you think of the nine states whose names never use the same letter twice?

(Hint: Virginia fails since it uses 'i' three times)

1- Florida
2- Idaho
3- Iowa
4- Maine
5- New York
6- Texas
7- Utah
8- Vermont
9- Wyoming

Find the word that fits with each series - Example: Ink, pig, name, knife (3). Answer = pen

A) parlor, contest, mark, sleeping (6)

B) room, bug, hospital, rest (3)

C) story, store, end, worm (4)

D) wash, snow, lie, elephant (5)

A) Beauty

B) Bed

C) Book

D) White

All hail the new trivia king

