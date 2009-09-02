Cash4Gold Sues Consumerist

All we know is that this won’t end well for Cash4Gold, the site that promises to give you a great value for your bits of broken jewelry. The not-so-vaguely seedy site has sued Consumer Reports-owned (and former Gawker site) Consumerist over a site it posted last year.



Says Consumerist:

The whistleblower’s post appeared on ComplaintsBoard last November. We featured it this February, as part of our ongoing coverage of Cash4Gold, after the company raised its public profile with a multi-million dollar Super Bowl ad. The post was indeed written by an ex-employee, Michele Liberis, who is now being sued by the company for defamation. Recently, Cash4Gold added Consumerist and ComplaintsBoard as co-defendants in its lawsuits (PDF) against Liberis and another former employee, Vielka Nephew (PDF), in an attempt to force us to take the information down. Liberis and Nephew have chosen to stand up to Cash4Gold’s legal attack, and so have we.

