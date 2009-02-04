Cash4Gold CEO: Bad Economy Means More High End Gold

After their Super Bowl ad, we wondered why traffic measures from Compete hadn’t shown an uptick in Cash4Gold traffic, as the economy went into the cooler this fall. Continuing the media blitz, CEO Jeff Aronson was on Fox Businesses today, and was asked whether the economy has been a help lately. Aronson says yes it’s been a help, sort of.



STUART: AS THE ECONOMY’S GONE DOWN, HAS YOUR BUSINESS DIRECTLY CORRELATED AND GONE UP?



ARONSON: ABSOLUTELY. WHAT’S DIRECTLY CORRELATED IS AS THE ECONOMY HAS GONE DOWN, THE LEVEL AND QUALITY OF THE MATERIAL, OF MERCHANDISE THAT

HAS COME IN HAS GONE UP. SO BY CUSTOMER DEMAND, WE STARTED A DIVISION CALLED THEESTATEBUYER.COM. SO WHAT THE ESTATE BUYER DOES IS BUY EVERY SINGLE DAY ROLEXES, CARTIERS, DIAMONDS, ESTATE JEWELRY. ALL THAT TYPE OF STUFF THAT WE DIDN’T SEE A YEAR OR TWO AGO. WE SAW, YOU KNOW, BASICALLY

BROKEN AND UNWANTED JEWELRY. TODAY WE’RE SEEING THAT PLUS A LARGE AMOUNT OF UPSCALE HIGH END PIECES.

In addition to the fact that the recession has hurt the rich, we bet Cash4Gold is benefitting from the fact that certain high-end clientele wouldn’t be caught dead in a pawn shop, or really anywhere in public where they’d be seen dumping the family heirlooms.

As for the question you’ve all been wondering, how Cash4Gold customers know they’re getting a deal:

STUART: AGAIN, I REALLY DON’T WANT TO BE PREJURORTIVE BUT I HAVE TO ASK AN OBJECT JUST QUESTION. I SEE THE ADS AND YOU’RE SAYING SEND IN THE GOLD AND WE’LL SEND BACK THE CASH, BUT WAIT A MINUTE. HOW DO I KNOW I CAN TRUST YOU? HOW DO I KNOW YOU WILL PAY ME FOR THE FULL GOLD CONTENT OF ANY

JEWELRY I SEND YOU. I GOTTA TRUST YOU GUYS.



ARONSON: I JUST DID A SUPER BOWL AD. I’M LOOKING TO MAKE EVERY CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE EASY AS POSSIBLE, AS SEAMLESS AS POSSIBLE. EVERY CUSTOMER AS LONG AS THE MATERIAL IS GOLD GETS THEIR CHECK BACK. OR SILVER. IF IT’S A NON-VALUE ITEM, WE’LL SEND IT BACK TO THE CUSTOMER. THE CUSTOMER HAS A HUNDRED per cent 10-DAY GUARANTEE. IF ANY REASON YOU’RE NOT HAPPY, YOU HAVE 10 DAYS. CALL US UP, TELL US AND WE WILL RETURN THAT MERCHANDISE TO YOU.

There you go.

