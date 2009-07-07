Cash-Strapped Los Angeles Wants Help Paying For Jacko's Funeral

The scalping has already begun for the big Jacko Basho at the Staples centre tomorrow. It should be quite a riot, as more than 1 million people applied to get just a bit over 10,000 tickets. It was that hot.



But while Jackson’s crew is paying for the event, LA is stuck with the bill for all the police, security and everything else that the event will cause.

AP: … Los Angeles City Councilwoman Jan Perry said she’d “love it” if the Jacksons helped defray some of the city’s expected costs associated with Tuesday’s memorial, but that officials hadn’t heard from the family.

Perry said the city didn’t immediately have an estimate of those costs. More than 1.6 million fans registered online for a chance to attend the Staples centre ceremony, and only 8,750 names were chosen. Los Angeles officials are concerned about other fans clogging city streets.

“We’re encouraging people to stay away,” Perry said on CBS’ “The Early Show” on Monday.

Why isn’t this being distributed via pay-per-view of a subsciption web stream? Or maybe that thing they do in movie theatres these days with live events. With a million fans, surely some of them would be glad to pony up to watch remotely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.