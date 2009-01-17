Struggling LA Homeowners Welcome Porno Shoots

If only there were a porno market for 200 sq. ft. studio apartments in NYC we know a lot of people who would welcome the extra cash.



Bloomberg: Jerry Mendoza says he’s willing to go to an extreme he wouldn’t have before the real estate slump. It hit Southern California hard, with the median home price in a six-county region falling a record 34 per cent in November to $285,000, according to research company MDA DataQuick.

His four-bedroom house in suburban Burbank, which Mendoza built in 2006, didn’t sell for the $1.3 million he asked, and when renters left in November he began leasing it for filming. The most he received for a day was $1,300, he said. So he posted an Internet notice that the property, which has an eight-person hot tub, was available to the adult-film industry, which he had heard pays as much as $5,000 a day.

A few months ago, “I probably would’ve said, ‘You want to do what in here?'” he said. “That’s reserved for me and the missus.”

Besides pornos there’s a big market for regular film and television shoots, both theatrical and commercials. In swanky Beverly Hills, for example, owners can command fees of $2 to $3k a day. No surprise then that one place has seen the number of calls offering up property jump from 2 a week a year ago to 12 a week now. Oh, and did we mention you don’t have to pay taxes on money made from shoots under 15 days a year?

