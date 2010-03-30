Cash-Starved University Of Colorado Just Passed A Monster Tuition Hike

Colorado is the latest state to recognise college students as an easy target for raising revenue.



University of Colorado Regents passed a 9% hike in tuition for next year, amounting to a $572 per-student increase. But it’s the fourth Colorado tuition hike in four years, according to The Denver Post.

The state is cutting $623 million from higher education, trying to close a $1.3 billion budget gap.

The question is how far can they push students before setting off riots, as were seen last month at UC Berkeley.

