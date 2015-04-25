Cash registers are malfunctioning at Starbucks so the chain is serving customers for free

A cash register outage at Starbucks stores throughout the US and Canada has done anything but stop business at the coffee chain.

The stores remain open and, according to a statement from Starbucks, customers are still being served.

The company says it is aware of the outage, but says its stores will remain open in the meantime. Here is the company’s full statement:

We are aware of the point of sale register outage at company-operated Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. We are actively working to resolve the outage and our stores will remain open and continue to serve our customers. The outage was caused by a failure during a daily system refresh. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience or confusion and will update this statement once systems are back online. This outage also affects our Evolution Fresh and Teavana stores.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.