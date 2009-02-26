Cash N Carry Still Running The TARP

Heidi Moore at the Dow Jones’ Wall Street Journal’s DealJournal (which we like to call DJWSJDJ for short) reports that one prominent Bush administration guy (and former Goldman Sachs i-banker) is still pushing paper at the Treasury Department.



Here’s Heidi on Neel:

Unemployment may be rampant and the recession may be dragging on– but last year’s Congressional whipping boy of the $700 billion bank bailout, Neel Kashkari, is still among the dwindling ranks of profitably employed Bush administration officials.

The Republican Kashkari, an acolyte of former boss and fellow ex-Goldmanite Hank Paulson, has found an unlikely source of job security as the Democratic Obama administration tries to find its way around the bailouts. Deal Journal had it confirmed today that Kashkari is still working at Treasury with the unwieldy title of Acting Interim Assistant Secretary for Financial Stability.

With another $825 billion stimulus bill to handle, Obama and Geithner are happy to keep Kashkari overseeing the old TARP. “He’s not going to stay there forever, but by no means is he on his way out,” a personal familiar with the matter told Deal Journal.

Kashkari’s job as bailout guru is the same as it ever was.

More (heh, see what we did there?) on what Neel’s doing over there at DJWSJDJ.

