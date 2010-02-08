Cash Money Records Founders Start An Oil Company

Do you like rap?

Perhaps you’ve heard of Cash Money Records, an extremely popular record label founded by Birdman and Slim Williams. Master P is very closely associated with it.

Yes, well now the two have started an oil exploration company called Bronald Oil.



BallerStatus via The Danza Tap: Cash Money Records co-founders, Birdman and Ronald “Slim” Williams are trying their hands in another business venture outside the music world. They’re now expanding their portfolios into the oil business.

The New Orleans-bred brothers have launched an independent oil and gas company called Bronald Oil & Gas.

Via the company’s mission station on their website, BronaldOil.com, they say their initial focus is the “exploration, production and development of oil and gas reserves from conventional and unconventional formations.”

Bronald, a combination of the brother’s first names, say they have begun the process of acquiring leases “covering areas with historical production and the opportunity for re-entry drilling as well as new drilling opportunities.”

Amazing.

