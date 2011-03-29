HOARDERS: The 10 Tech Companies With The Most Cash And What They Might Do With It

These days, cash is king. Especially in the tech world.



According to Kelly Porter from Woodside Capital Partners, companies are sitting on more cash now than any time since 1958. (As a percentage of assets.)

The hoarding is particularly acute in the technology industry. This is odd because the tech world is so competitive, it seems that companies would get more benefit from investing in R&D or acquiring smaller companies to fill product gaps.

Porter, who led a panel on mergers and acquisitions at the Global Technology Symposium last Friday, expects some of this cash to go toward a new wave of M&A activity in 2011 and 2012. But he also noted that some big acquirers like Microsoft and Oracle have slowed down their pace significantly, even as others like Google are still spending freely.

So who has the most? You might be surprised at the winner.

(Note: we’re counting cash and short-term investments, which some companies lump together in their earnings statements.)

