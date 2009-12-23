Cash For Colts: Gun Buyback In New Jersey Is Super Popular

Over 700 guns have been sold back to the state as part of an anti-crime initiative setup by the state.:



Courier Post: Essex County Prosecutor Paula Dow said Monday that more than 700 guns were turned in last week at four locations in Newark, East Orange and Irvington. That brings the total to more than 1,000 guns since the buyback began last month.

Anyone turning in a gun received up to $200. Dow and other officials had to raise an additional $75,000 after the program’s original $50,000 was depleted last month.

We think this means the gun boom is over, since a year ago this time — when fear was running high — there’s no way you oculd have gotten New Jerseyites to give up 700 guns.

