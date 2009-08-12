SHOCK: Cash-For-Clunkers Is Actually Improving Fuel Efficiency

Kamelia Angelova

One miracle of Cash For Clunkers–the taxpayer gift to car owners and car companies–is that it actually appears to be doing what it was originally designed to do: Improve fuel efficiency.

Below, we compare the average gas mileage of the top 10 clunker trade-ins with the top 10 new cars consumers have driven away.  The difference is startling.

Could it be that the program is actually more than another huge, arbitrary subsidy from the many to the few?

START→

No. 10...

CLUNKER:
Ford Windstar FWD Van
MPG: 14-17

vs.


New Vehicle:
Chevrolet Cobalt
MPG: 25-30

No. 9...

CLUNKER:
Chevrolet C1500 Pickup 2WD
MPG: 13-18

vs.

New Vehicle:
Honda Fit
MPG: 29-31

No. 8...

CLUNKER:
Ford F150 Pickup 4WD
MPG: 11-16

vs.

New Vehicle:
Dodge calibre
MPG: 22-27

No.7...

CLUNKER:
Chevrolet Blazer 4WD
MPG: 13-18

vs.

New Vehicle:
Ford Escape FWD (includes Hybrid)
MPG: 20-32

No. 6...

CLUNKER:
Ford Explorer 2WD
MPG: 14-18

vs.

New Vehicle:
Hyundai Elantra
MPG: 26-28

No. 5...

CLUNKER:
Dodge Caravan/Grand Caravan 2WD
MPG: 17-18

vs.

New Vehicle:
Toyota Camry (includes Hybrid)
MPG: 23-34

No. 4...

CLUNER:
Jeep Cherokee 4WD
MPG: 14-18

Vs.

New Vehicle:
Toyota Prius (includes Hybrid)
MPG: 45-48

No. 3...

CLUNKER:
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD
MPG: 13-18 mpg

Vs.

New Vehicle:
Honda Civic (includes Hybrid)
Features: 24-42 mpg

No. 2...

CLUNKER:
Ford F150 Pickup 2WD
MPG: 14-19

vs.

New Vehicle:
Ford Focus FWD
MPG: 27-28

No. 1

CLUNKER:
Ford Windstar FWD Van
MPG: 14-18

vs.

New Vehicle:
Toyota Corolla
MPG: 25-30

