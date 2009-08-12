SHOCK: Cash-For-Clunkers Is Actually Improving Fuel Efficiency

One miracle of Cash For Clunkers–the taxpayer gift to car owners and car companies–is that it actually appears to be doing what it was originally designed to do: Improve fuel efficiency.



Below, we compare the average gas mileage of the top 10 clunker trade-ins with the top 10 new cars consumers have driven away. The difference is startling.

Could it be that the program is actually more than another huge, arbitrary subsidy from the many to the few?

START→

No. 10... CLUNKER:

Ford Windstar FWD Van

MPG: 14-17 vs.





New Vehicle:

Chevrolet Cobalt

MPG: 25-30 No. 9... CLUNKER:

Chevrolet C1500 Pickup 2WD

MPG: 13-18 vs. New Vehicle:

Honda Fit

MPG: 29-31 No. 8... CLUNKER:

Ford F150 Pickup 4WD

MPG: 11-16 vs. New Vehicle:

Dodge calibre

MPG: 22-27 No.7... CLUNKER:

Chevrolet Blazer 4WD

MPG: 13-18 vs. New Vehicle:

Ford Escape FWD (includes Hybrid)

MPG: 20-32 No. 6... CLUNKER:

Ford Explorer 2WD

MPG: 14-18 vs. New Vehicle:

Hyundai Elantra

MPG: 26-28 No. 5... CLUNKER:

Dodge Caravan/Grand Caravan 2WD

MPG: 17-18 vs. New Vehicle:

Toyota Camry (includes Hybrid)

MPG: 23-34 No. 4... CLUNER:

Jeep Cherokee 4WD

MPG: 14-18 Vs. New Vehicle:

Toyota Prius (includes Hybrid)

MPG: 45-48 No. 3... CLUNKER:

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD

MPG: 13-18 mpg Vs. New Vehicle:

Honda Civic (includes Hybrid)

Features: 24-42 mpg No. 2... CLUNKER:

Ford F150 Pickup 2WD

MPG: 14-19 vs. New Vehicle:

Ford Focus FWD

MPG: 27-28 No. 1 CLUNKER:

Ford Windstar FWD Van

MPG: 14-18 vs. New Vehicle:

Toyota Corolla

MPG: 25-30

