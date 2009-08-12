SHOCK: Cash-For-Clunkers Is Actually Improving Fuel Efficiency

One miracle of Cash For Clunkers–the taxpayer gift to car owners and car companies–is that it actually appears to be doing what it was originally designed to do: Improve fuel efficiency.
Below, we compare the average gas mileage of the top 10 clunker trade-ins with the top 10 new cars consumers have driven away. The difference is startling.
Could it be that the program is actually more than another huge, arbitrary subsidy from the many to the few?
CLUNKER:
Chevrolet Blazer 4WD
MPG: 13-18
vs.
New Vehicle:
Ford Escape FWD (includes Hybrid)
MPG: 20-32
CLUNKER:
Dodge Caravan/Grand Caravan 2WD
MPG: 17-18
vs.
New Vehicle:
Toyota Camry (includes Hybrid)
MPG: 23-34
CLUNER:
Jeep Cherokee 4WD
MPG: 14-18
Vs.
New Vehicle:
Toyota Prius (includes Hybrid)
MPG: 45-48
CLUNKER:
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD
MPG: 13-18 mpg
Vs.
New Vehicle:
Honda Civic (includes Hybrid)
Features: 24-42 mpg
