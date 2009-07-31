Cash For Clunkers Is Still On

So it’s not over. Even though extraordinary demand for the Cash-for-Clunkers program caused the fund to spend its entire wad in one week, the White House says the program is still on. Economic advisor Christina Romer just confirmed the news during an interview on CNBC.



The question, though, is where are they getting the money? The $1 billion has been spent, but then, our government is pretty brilliant at stretching dollars beyond what a mere institution called “Congress” authorised. (see: TARP)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.