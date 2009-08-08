Cash For Clunkers Is Selling More Trucks, Not Small Cars

The government’s monster gift to automakers, cash for clunkers, is not pumping up the sales of small cars as it first said it was, instead it’s increasing the sales of trucks according to an analysis by Edmunds.com:



CNNMoney: The discrepancy is a result of the methods used. Edmunds.com uses traditional sales measurements, tallying sales by make and model. The government uses a more arcane measurement method that subdivides models according to engine and transmission types, counting them as separate models.

For example, the Ford Escape is available in six different versions including two- and four-wheel drive and hybrid versions. The government counts each version as a different vehicle using guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency. Only the front wheel drive, non-hybrid version made the government’s top 10 list.

The Ford Escape crossover SUV, instead of being the seventh-most popular vehicle under the program, as the government ranked it, was actually the best seller, according to Edmunds.com. The government pegged the Ford Focus as the top seller.

Via: Jalopnik

