Cash For Clunkers Is Handouts For Hummers

Oil finally drops as European industrial production tanks. [Bloomberg]
But China keeps buying it like crazy as Chinese refuse to stop buying cars. [Bloomberg]
Environmentalists demand that Oregon tear down dams to save wild salmon. [NYT]
Cash for clunkers becomes “Handouts For Hummers”. [Climate Progress]
Gov’t will spend $25 million to teach you how to save electricity. [WaPo]
Farmers trying to derail climate bill. [WSJ]
GM finally finds someone who wants Saab. [WSJ]
China car-parts makers prepare to feast on US wreckage. [WSJ]
Paper bags worse than plastic. [WSJ]
