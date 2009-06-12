Cash For Clunkers Is Handouts For Hummers

Oil finally drops as European industrial production tanks. [Bloomberg]



But China keeps buying it like crazy as Chinese refuse to stop buying cars. [Bloomberg]

Environmentalists demand that Oregon tear down dams to save wild salmon. [NYT]

Cash for clunkers becomes “Handouts For Hummers”. [Climate Progress]

Gov’t will spend $25 million to teach you how to save electricity. [WaPo]

Farmers trying to derail climate bill. [WSJ]

GM finally finds someone who wants Saab. [WSJ]

China car-parts makers prepare to feast on US wreckage. [WSJ]

Paper bags worse than plastic. [WSJ]

