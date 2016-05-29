YouTube star wakeboarded the canals of Amsterdam wearing a tuxedo

YouTube/Casey Neistat Casey Neistat wakeboarding through the canals of Amsterdam.

Remember the guy who snowboarded through the empty streets of New York City during Winter Storm Jonas?

YouTube star Casey Neistat’s latest stunt involved wakeboarding through the canals of Amsterdam behind a jet-ski … and he did it wearing a tuxedo.

With just one day of training — he’d never been on a wakeboard until the day before the video was shot — Neistat donned a tux over a life jacket and wetsuit, and hit the canals just after sunrise.

He didn’t run into any problems while filming, but was stopped later in the day by officials who had seen the Instagram picture of him wakeboarding. “They were trying to say we didn’t have the right permits to be wakeboarding in the canals — which we did,” he explained. “In the end, everything was cool and they let us go.”

See how he pulled off the stunt in his behind-the-scenes video, “Busted for illegal wakeboarding” and watch the full stunt video below.

