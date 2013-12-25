Filmmaker Was Given $US25,000 To Make A Promo Video For 'Walter Mitty' But He Used It To Help Typhoon Victims Instead

Indie Filmmaker Casey Neistat was offered $US25,000 of Twentieth Century Fox’s advertising budget money to create a promotional video with the theme “live your dreams” for the upcoming Ben Stiller movie, “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

Neistat accepted the challenge, but there was a catch — he wanted to take the studio’s money and travel to the Philippines, where a massive Typhoon had hit days earlier.

Fox agreed and the result is an inspirational, six-minute YouTube video following Neistat’s journey to the Philippines and how he provided

more than 10,000 meals, tools to 35 villages, and medicine to local organisations.

In the end, it was perfectly on-theme with the studio’s “living your dreams” video assignment. Watch the result below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Neistat documented the journey via Instagram:

“Couldn’t find any trucks so I filled two busses with; 4,000 cases of crackers 1008 cans of tuna 1000 cans of canned fish 4290lbs of rice 1440 cans of spam 15000 packs of instant coffee 30 hammers 35 wood saws 35 umbrellas and 1000 medical masks all out of money now, headed to tacloban to distribute.”

“Part 2 of the Tacloban relief project. we put the buses filled with aid on a boat.”

“It’s worse than it looks.”

“Tacloban relief project; I assembled this small army of locals to help pack over a thousand relief bags for distribution.”

“In total we delivered over 10,000 meals to the people of Tacloban. this little girl was particularly excited about her package.”

“The people of Tacloban are not complainers. hungry and desperate but not complainers. most resilient group I’ve ever been lucky enough to encounter.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.