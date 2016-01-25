YouTuber uses blizzard as an opportunity to snowboard through the empty streets of New York City

YouTuber Casey Neistat is no stranger to creating viral videos, but his latest might just be his best.

Like most New Yorkers this weekend, Neistat found himself trapped in the city during the big snowstorm. With an official travel ban in effect, the streets were mostly empty. But instead of staying indoors, Neistat grabbed his snowboard and some friends to go film what it would be like to go snowboarding through the empty streets — towed behind a Jeep Wrangler, of course.

Even the NYPD shows up to say a few words, though it looks like they didn’t mind the stunt. You can watch the full video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.