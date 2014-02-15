Unplowed Snow Has Made NYC A Snowboarder's Paradise

A lot of snow has hit New York City this winter, and it’s hard to see the upside of slower trains, cancelled flights, and wet pant legs.

Enter filmmaker Casey Neistat, who took advantage of unplowed streets on Thursday to snowboard through the city, towed by a Jeep. He also rides through a park and down the stairs of the U.S. Post Office (fitting, since just out of the frame, the postal service’s unofficial motto is chiseled into the building: “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds”).

Neistat is perhaps best known for the video he made of himself crashing his bike into various obstacles parking NYC bike lanes.

Watch his latest work, and feel better about the rough weather:

